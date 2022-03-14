comscore How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps
Treatment and healthcare facilities under PMJAY are available across the country for free, the scheme also covers post-hospitalization expenses, here's how to register and avail the benefits online.

Ayushman Bharat, the national initiative which is a part of National Health Policy 2017 recommendations was announced by the Prime Minister in 2018.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a National Health Protection Scheme funded by the Government of India. The scheme was rolled out with an aim to cover over 50 crore citizens in the country and nearly ten crore underprivileged families without any limitations on family size and age. PMJAY is set to help households avail of the best healthcare services with insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for each family annually for tertiary and secondary hospital expenses. The scheme offers cashless hospitalization cover at public hospitals and network private hospitals. The primary benefit of this scheme is that it includes about 1,400 exorbitant treatments.

Other benefits available under this scheme are as follows- treatment and healthcare facilities under PMJAY are available across the country for free. It covers post-hospitalization expenses, and in case of multiple surgeries, the cost of the highest package shall be covered. That said, in case you are planning to apply for the scheme here’s a guide-

The PMJAY scheme is applicable to all beneficiaries who are identified under the SEC 2011 list and those who are a part of the RSBY scheme. If you want to register for PMJAY online here are the steps that you need to follow-

-Visit the official website or type this on the search bar https://www.pmjay.gov.in/

-Then enter your mobile number and the captcha code that will reflect on the screen.

-You will receive an OTP in your registered mobile number which will take you to the PMJAY login portal

-Next up, select the state from where you are applying for the scheme.

-Then select your eligibility by entering details from any of the following options- mobile number, name, ration card number, or RSBY URN number

– In case you are eligible, your name will reflect on the right-hand side of the page

– To check the beneficiary details you can click on the ‘Family Members’ tab

Talking about the documents required to apply for the scheme you will need an Aadhaar or PAN card for age and identity proof, contact details, caste certificate, income certificate and document proof of the current status of the family to be covered (joint or nuclear).

  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 2:26 PM IST

Best Sellers