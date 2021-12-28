comscore How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhaar Card in simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhaar Card in simple steps
News

How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhaar Card in simple steps

How To

In case you are applying for a PAN card for the first time, here's how you can get an instant Permanent Account Number online through Aadhaar Card.

pan card

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Aadhaar card that carries a 12-digit unique identification number is an important document that Indian residents require for proof of identity. The card issued by UIDAI comes in handy for availing benefits, for instance, filing IT returns, opening a bank account, for government subsidies, etc. Also Read - Verify ITR using Aadhaar? Here’s how you do it

The Aadhaar number can also be used to apply for a PAN card which is another vital document required mostly by taxpayers. The card with a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number is issued by the Income Tax department to keep a record of all tax-related information of an individual to prevent tax evasion. A PAN card plays an important part when receiving tax refunds, besides paying income tax. That said, having an Aadhaar card removes the hassle of filling a detailed application for applying for a PAN card. In case you have an Aadhaar card, and applying for a PAN card for the first time, here’s how you can get an instant Permanent Account Number. Also Read - Lost your Aadhar card? Here are 7 simple steps to retrieve it online

How to apply for instant PAN card through Aadhaar card in simple steps

Step 1- Visit the official e-filling home page of the IT department. Also Read - How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide

Step 2- Once the page opens, click on the ‘Instant E-PAN’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the homepage. It will redirect you to the instant PAN allotment webpage.

Step 3- Then click on the ‘Get New PAN’ button.

Step 4- Next up enter your Aadhaar number for PAN allotment and select ‘I confirm that’ check box followed by tapping the ‘Continue’ option.

Step 5- You will then receive an Aadhaar OTP on your registered mobile number, enter it in the required field and click on the ‘Validate Aadhaar OTP and Continue’ button.

Step 6- You will then be redirected to the OTP Validation page. Accept the terms and conditions, and click on the Continue button.

Step 7- Then enter OTP, click on the check box and press the Continue button again.

Step 8- In case your email ID is not validated, you can click on ‘Validate email ID,’ enter the credentials, and then click on the Continue button.

Step 9- You will then receive an acknowledgment number once you have submitted your Aadhaar details for validation. You can view the PAN allotment status by simply entering your Aadhaar number.

In order to download the e-PAN, follow the first two-step, and then click on the ‘Check Status/Download PAN’ option, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, tap on Submit icon, validate by entering the OTP, and follow the process. If the PAN allotment was successful, a PDF file link will be generated within 10 minutes, download it and enter the password (date of birth in DDMMYYYY format) to access the file. While the process is simple, the applicant must keep in note the Aadhaar to be linked to the registered mobile number.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 2:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhar Card in simple steps
How To
How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhar Card in simple steps
How to link Covid vaccination certificate with passport: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Covid vaccination certificate with passport: Follow these simple steps

Oppo Enco M32 neckband, Enco Air2 TWS earbuds to launch in India soon

Wearables

Oppo Enco M32 neckband, Enco Air2 TWS earbuds to launch in India soon

Amazon India announces most popular smartphones of 2021

Mobiles

Amazon India announces most popular smartphones of 2021

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1200 5G SoC: Check specifications, features, RAM

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1200 5G SoC: Check specifications, features, RAM

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to link Covid vaccination certificate with passport: Follow these simple steps

Amazon India announces most popular smartphones of 2021

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1200 5G SoC: Check specifications, features, RAM

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

Realme Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro to launch in India on January 5: Check expected price, specifications

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to verify your ITR using Aadhaar

How To

How to verify your ITR using Aadhaar
Unable to recall Aadhar Card enrollment ID? Here are 7 simple steps to retrieve it online

How To

Unable to recall Aadhar Card enrollment ID? Here are 7 simple steps to retrieve it online
How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to change Aadhaar card photo: Step-by-step guide
How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update old photo in Aadhaar Card: Follow these simple steps
Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download a copy via your phone

How To

Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to download a copy via your phone

हिंदी समाचार

ये क्या? ऑर्डर किया था iPhone 13 Pro Max, पर मिला 2 Dairy Milk Oreo चॉकलेट

पबजी के इस नए गेम के लिए रोल आउट हुआ एंटी-चीटिंग सिस्टम

WhatsApp लाने वाला है अनोखा फीचर, एक साथ लिंक कर सकेंगे 10 ग्रुप्स

Shiba Inu ने Bitcoin और Ether को पछाड़ा, बनी सबसे पॉपुलर क्रिप्टोकरेंसी

Reliance Jio यूजर्स इन 7 जरूरी बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान, वरना हो सकता है लाखों रुपये का नुकसान

Latest Videos

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

How to link Covid vaccination certificate with passport: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to link Covid vaccination certificate with passport: Follow these simple steps
Amazon India announces most popular smartphones of 2021

Mobiles

Amazon India announces most popular smartphones of 2021
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1200 5G SoC: Check specifications, features, RAM

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1200 5G SoC: Check specifications, features, RAM
Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

News

Intel to become first semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?
Realme Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro to launch in India on January 5: Check expected price, specifications

Wearables

Realme Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro to launch in India on January 5: Check expected price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers