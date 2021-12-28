How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhaar Card in simple steps

Aadhaar card that carries a 12-digit unique identification number is an important document that Indian residents require for proof of identity. The card issued by UIDAI comes in handy for availing benefits, for instance, filing IT returns, opening a bank account, for government subsidies, etc. Also Read - Verify ITR using Aadhaar? Here’s how you do it

The Aadhaar number can also be used to apply for a PAN card which is another vital document required mostly by taxpayers. The card with a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number is issued by the Income Tax department to keep a record of all tax-related information of an individual to prevent tax evasion. A PAN card plays an important part when receiving tax refunds, besides paying income tax. That said, having an Aadhaar card removes the hassle of filling a detailed application for applying for a PAN card. In case you have an Aadhaar card, and applying for a PAN card for the first time, here's how you can get an instant Permanent Account Number.

How to apply for instant PAN card through Aadhaar card in simple steps

Step 1- Visit the official e-filling home page of the IT department.

Step 2- Once the page opens, click on the ‘Instant E-PAN’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the homepage. It will redirect you to the instant PAN allotment webpage.

Step 3- Then click on the ‘Get New PAN’ button.

Step 4- Next up enter your Aadhaar number for PAN allotment and select ‘I confirm that’ check box followed by tapping the ‘Continue’ option.

Step 5- You will then receive an Aadhaar OTP on your registered mobile number, enter it in the required field and click on the ‘Validate Aadhaar OTP and Continue’ button.

Step 6- You will then be redirected to the OTP Validation page. Accept the terms and conditions, and click on the Continue button.

Step 7- Then enter OTP, click on the check box and press the Continue button again.

Step 8- In case your email ID is not validated, you can click on ‘Validate email ID,’ enter the credentials, and then click on the Continue button.

Step 9- You will then receive an acknowledgment number once you have submitted your Aadhaar details for validation. You can view the PAN allotment status by simply entering your Aadhaar number.

In order to download the e-PAN, follow the first two-step, and then click on the ‘Check Status/Download PAN’ option, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, tap on Submit icon, validate by entering the OTP, and follow the process. If the PAN allotment was successful, a PDF file link will be generated within 10 minutes, download it and enter the password (date of birth in DDMMYYYY format) to access the file. While the process is simple, the applicant must keep in note the Aadhaar to be linked to the registered mobile number.