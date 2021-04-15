How to apply for passport online: Easy steps to follow

If you are planning to go abroad and don’t have the most crucial thing: a passport, you need not worry. For now is the time when long queues outside government offices are tales of yore. In 2021, everything happens online, even when it comes to applying for a passport. Also Read - Meet 'Telegram Passport': Telegram introduces a unique way to share your real-life ID with the world

Hence, if you are looking to get one for yourself or are in need to get the existing one renewed, you can continue reading because here are the simple steps you need to follow for the same.

How to apply for a passport online?

To get started, you need to register yourself on the Passport Seva portal, following which a couple of steps later you can get your hands on your passport. One thing worth noting is that while most of the process takes place online, you are still required to visit the Passport Seva Kendra to complete the whole procedure. Here's what to do:

Step 1: Head to the Passport Seva Online Portal.

Step 2: Select the ‘New User Registration’ option on the left side.

Step 3: Once this happens, you will be taken the registration form, which is required to be filled with the necessary details. The information you need to enter can be spotted in the screenshot below. Once it’s done, you need to enter the CAPTCHA, and you are good to go.

Step 4: Now that you are a registered user, you need to verify by tapping on the link sent over the mail and head to the aforementioned site and log in with your credentials.

Step 5: After logging in, select the “Apply for Fresh Passport/ Re-issue of Passport” option. One thing to note is that the Fresh passport category requires you to not have a passport before. Hence, if you are re-applying, go for the latter category.

The main process!

Step 6: Now, you can either choose to fill the form online or download the form, fill it offline and upload it.

Step 7: Following this, enter your state and district. Select the passport type, application type, and booklet type. Tap Next.

Step 8: You will be required to fill up multiple pages. First comes the applicant details, then the family details, present residential address, emergency contact, identity certificate and passport details, other details, passport details verification, and then self-declaration.

Step 9: Post all the detail-filling, re-check the details and tap on the Submit option.

Step 10: You will now be required to click on the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ option in the View Saved/ Submitted Applications space. Again, before making the online payment (it’s mandatory to pay online), check the details entered again.

Step 11: Make the payment via cards, online banking, or UPI and select the ‘Print Application Receipt’ option.

Step 12: When all this is done, you will get an SMS to give you a confirmation on the same and details on your appointment. As per the information, visit the Passport Seva Kendra to get the process completed.

Do not forget to carry your important documents just in case. Also, please keep in mind the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and follow the needed precautions well.