How to apply for tatkal passport online: Step-by-step guide

The Indian Passport is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, through a network of 37 passport offices across the country and the 180 Indian embassies and consulates located abroad. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has developed provisions for speedy dispensation of passport under the “Tatkaal plan,” despite the lengthy nature of the passport application process. In terms of documentation and verification, people might only require a few additional documents for the tatkal application. However, tatkal passports take 1-3 days to get dispatched, and normal passports take up to 30 working days.
Here’s how to apply for Tatkaal Passport
Step 1: Register yourself on the official portal of Passport Seva
Step 2: Login with your ID and password
Step 3: You will be presented with two options- Fresh and Re-Issue. Choose the applicable option
Step 4: Select ‘Tatkaal’ option in the scheme type
Step 5: Download the application form and fill the form
Step 6: Submit the form online
Step 7: Complete the payment procedure
Step 8: Print out the receipt online payment
Step 9: Book an appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra
Documents Required for Indian Passport
For Proof of Address
Passbook of running bank account having the photo of the applicant
Landline or postpaid mobile bill
Rental agreement
Electricity bill
Voter ID card issued by Election Commission of India
Water bill
Income Tax Assessment order
Proof of Gas connection
Aadhaar Card
Copy of the first and last page of parent’s passport, in case of minors
Certificate from employer of reputed companies on their letterhead
Copy of the first and last page of the spouse’s passport mentioning the applicant’s name as spouse of the passport holder.
For Proof of Date of Birth
Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar
PAN card
Voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India
Driving license
A declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage or Child Care Home confirming the date of birth of the applicant in its official
letterhead.
Birth certificate.
Transfer certificate/school.