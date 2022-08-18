How to apply for tatkal passport online: Step-by-step guide

The Indian Passport is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, through a network of 37 passport offices across the country and the 180 Indian embassies and consulates located abroad. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has developed provisions for speedy dispensation of passport under the “Tatkaal plan,” despite the lengthy nature of the passport application process. In terms of documentation and verification, people might only require a few additional documents for the tatkal application. However, tatkal passports take 1-3 days to get dispatched, and normal passports take up to 30 working days.

Here’s how to apply for Tatkaal Passport

Step 1: Register yourself on the official portal of Passport Seva

Step 2: Login with your ID and password

Step 3: You will be presented with two options- Fresh and Re-Issue. Choose the applicable option

Step 4: Select ‘Tatkaal’ option in the scheme type

Step 5: Download the application form and fill the form

Step 6: Submit the form online

Step 7: Complete the payment procedure

Step 8: Print out the receipt online payment

Step 9: Book an appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra

Documents Required for Indian Passport

For Proof of Address

Passbook of running bank account having the photo of the applicant

Landline or postpaid mobile bill

Rental agreement

Electricity bill

Voter ID card issued by Election Commission of India

Water bill

Income Tax Assessment order

Proof of Gas connection

Aadhaar Card

Copy of the first and last page of parent’s passport, in case of minors

Certificate from employer of reputed companies on their letterhead

Copy of the first and last page of the spouse’s passport mentioning the applicant’s name as spouse of the passport holder.

For Proof of Date of Birth

Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar

PAN card

Voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India

Driving license

A declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage or Child Care Home confirming the date of birth of the applicant in its official

letterhead.

Birth certificate.

Transfer certificate/school.