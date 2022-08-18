comscore How to apply for tatkal passport online: Step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Apply For Tatkal Passport Online Step By Step Guide
News

Here's how to apply for tatkal passport online

How To

Tatkal passports take 1-3 days to get dispatched, and normal passports take up to 30 working days.

passport

How to apply for tatkal passport online: Step-by-step guide

The Indian Passport is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, through a network of 37 passport offices across the country and the 180 Indian embassies and consulates located abroad. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has developed provisions for speedy dispensation of passport under the “Tatkaal plan,” despite the lengthy nature of the passport application process. In terms of documentation and verification, people might only require a few additional documents for the tatkal application. However, tatkal passports take 1-3 days to get dispatched, and normal passports take up to 30 working days.

Here’s how to apply for Tatkaal Passport

Step 1: Register yourself on the official portal of Passport Seva

Step 2: Login with your ID and password

Step 3: You will be presented with two options- Fresh and Re-Issue. Choose the applicable option

Step 4: Select ‘Tatkaal’ option in the scheme type

Step 5: Download the application form and fill the form

Step 6: Submit the form online

Step 7: Complete the payment procedure

Step 8: Print out the receipt online payment

Step 9: Book an appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra

Documents Required for Indian Passport

For Proof of Address

Passbook of running bank account having the photo of the applicant

Landline or postpaid mobile bill

Rental agreement

Electricity bill

Voter ID card issued by Election Commission of India

Water bill

Income Tax Assessment order

Proof of Gas connection

Aadhaar Card

Copy of the first and last page of parent’s passport, in case of minors

Certificate from employer of reputed companies on their letterhead

Copy of the first and last page of the spouse’s passport mentioning the applicant’s name as spouse of the passport holder.

For Proof of Date of Birth

Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar

PAN card

Voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India

Driving license

A declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage or Child Care Home confirming the date of birth of the applicant in its official
letterhead.

Birth certificate.

Transfer certificate/school.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 8:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta
Apps
WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta
Excitel launches 400Mbps broadband plan, prices start at Rs 599

Telecom

Excitel launches 400Mbps broadband plan, prices start at Rs 599

Xiaomi CIVI 2 and Redmi 11A appear on 3C

Mobiles

Xiaomi CIVI 2 and Redmi 11A appear on 3C

Blinkit will now deliver printouts to your doorstep in minutes

Apps

Blinkit will now deliver printouts to your doorstep in minutes

Tata Motors to provide over 900 electric buses to Bengaluru city

automobile

Tata Motors to provide over 900 electric buses to Bengaluru city

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to apply for tatkal passport online: Step-by-step guide

WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta

Excitel launches 400Mbps broadband plan, prices start at Rs 599

Blinkit will now deliver printouts to your doorstep in minutes

Tata Motors to provide over 900 electric buses to Bengaluru city

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999