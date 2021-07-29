WhatsApp recently rolled out the new Archived Chats settings enabling users to have better control over the archived chat feature. With the new settings, the cross-messaging platform will now allow WhatsApp users to keep their archived messages muted even when a new text is received. The feature was initially released to a few iPhone users, but the Facebook-owned platform pushed a wide rollout to iOS and even to Android users on Wednesday. Also Read - WhatsApp's upcoming feature to let users transfer chats from iOS to Android

Till the update, users could only archive the chats, and the unarchive chats would unarchive automatically and pop up the chats on the chat window if there were new messages. However, with the new feature, this has changed and it will now require users to manually unarchive them else the archive chats would stay hidden permanently. Also Read - WhatsApp will make archived chats stay where they belong, even if there's a new message

“We have heard that users want their archived messages to stay tucked away in the Archived Chats folder, instead of moving back into your main chat list when a new message arrives. The new Archived Chats settings mean that any message thread that is archived will now stay in the Archived Chats folder, even if a new message is sent to that thread,” WhatsApp said in a press statement. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to send message to an unknown number without saving it

The new settings will no doubt deprioritize the unwanted conversations that you don’t want to see in the chatbox. You can archive both individual and group chats that you want in the chat list. You will only get notified for archived chats if you are tagged or replied to in a group. If you haven’t found a way to use WhatsApp’s new Archived Chats feature, here’s a simple workaround. But before you proceed, make sure that the app is up-to-date.

Archive on WhatsApp lets you organize your private messages and prioritize important conversations. Your Archived chats will now remain archived and muted but you can always change them back! pic.twitter.com/QbAY6iu81p — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 27, 2021

How to archive chats on WhatsApp

Step 1- Open your WhatsApp account, and click on the Chats tab.

Step 2- Once opened, tap on the More options.

Step 3- Following this, select Chats and the Chat history.

Step 4- Scroll down and you will find Archive all chats.

Step 5- WhatsApp will ask whether you want to archive ALL chats, tap the Ok button if you want to archive all the texts.

To disable the new archived chat settings simply head to Settings> Chats then turn off the Keep chats archived option. Notably, WhatsApp by default will keep the archived chats separate even if you get any new text messages.