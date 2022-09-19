comscore How to automatically reply to Whatsapp messages on your Android phone
How to auto-reply to WhatsApp messages on Android

Here's how you can send an automatic reply to anyone that sends you 'Hi' when you are busy.

It goes without saying that WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application in India. The app has over 400 million+ users alone from India out of its billions of users worldwide. And people just don’t send or receive messages on the platform but do a lot more which also relates to their work. Also Read - FASTag recharge using WhatsApp: How to recharge by just sending a message

That said, if you are someone who uses WhatsApp for work and is busy all day, you may want to keep auto-reply turned on. This will help you reply to some messages, without you having to open the app. However, WhatsApp doesn’t have this feature within the app, for this to work, you will need a third-party app. Also Read - WhatsApp might let you take local chat history backup: Know details

In this story, we will show you how you can easily auto-reply to WhatsApp messages without opening the application. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

How to auto-reply on WhatsApp on your Android phone

Step 1: Open PlayStore and download the WhatsAuto app on your Android phone.

Step 2: Once you download the app, open it and finish the setup by giving permissions.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Home’ section.

Step 4: Turn on the ‘Auto reply OFF’ button.

Step 5: Now, click on the pencil icon that’s next to the ‘Auto reply text’ button.

Step 6: Lastly, add the text you want to set for the automatic reply.

(You can either write some text or select from the pre-made options, which include useful ones such as I am busy, Text you later, Can’t talk now, and more.)

Now, if anyone messages you on WhatsApp or sends a ‘Hi,’ this app will message them automatically. This way, you won’t have to bother opening the app and texting each time someone messages you.

Such functionality is also available officially via the WhatsApp Business application. However, it’s a slightly advanced app and may not be feasible for everyone. But if that sounds good to you, you can try it out.

  • Published Date: September 19, 2022 5:46 PM IST
