comscore How to avoid frauds and scams while making UPI transactions
  • Home
  • How To
  • Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do
News

Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do

How To

Enter UPI PIN only to deduct money from your account. UPI PIN is not required for receiving money.

UPI

UPI transactions made using smartphone

UPI has opened the gates of digital payments in India. The payment technology uses various popular applications such as WhatsApp, GPay, PhonePe, and more. While the ease of making payments is surely a boon to our digital economy, it also exposes a lot of people to fraud and scams. Instances of scams and frauds have grown manifold. Also Read - Meta brings split payments, vanish mode and more to Messenger

In order to spread awareness about safety hazards, WhatsApp has launched a new campaign called #TakeCharge. Payments on WhatsApp allow users to send and receive money from their contacts via Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Users need a personal UPI PIN for each payment, without which the payment won’t go through. Also Read - WhatsApp’s desktop app gets global audio player: Here’s what that means

For the general safety of users, here are some of the best practices for users Also Read - From Communities to limited Google Drive storage, here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp

Don’ts

Phishing Scams: These are online scams in the form of email or text messages and appear to be from well-known sources such as UPI providers, banks, and e-wallet providers, requesting personal information.

Fake Customer Care Frauds: Usually done over a phone call or through voice messages, such fake customer care numbers of UPI apps request information such as an OTP or a UPI pin, pretending to solve an issue.

Collect Request Frauds and QR Code-Related Scams: “Collect request” links lure users with cashback or lottery wins with just a click, resulting in money being deducted from the user’s account, instead of them receiving money. Scammers convince users to accept the collect request and enter the UPI PIN, to receive money. They might sometimes also ask users to scan QR codes to receive money.

UPI ID Spoofing: Scammers create deceptive UPI handles by changing a few letters in UPI IDs of legitimate businesses with the aim of diverting money to themselves. Users should be vigilant and must thoroughly review a UPI ID before initiating any transaction.

Dos

-Never share personal details such as account number, login ID, password, UPI-PIN, OTP, ATM pin, debit card or credit card details with anyone, including bank officials, however genuine they might sound.

-Enter UPI PIN only to deduct money from your account. UPI PIN is not required for receiving money.

-Do not scan a QR code to receive money. In UPI you only scan a QR code for making payments.

-Check the receiver’s name on verifying the UPI ID. Do not make payments without verification.

-Check URLs and domain names for spelling errors. Use only verified, secured, and trusted websites starting with ‘’https’’ and apps for making digital transactions. In case of suspicion, notify local police and the cybercrime branch immediately.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 10:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do
How To
Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do
How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality

How To

How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric

Fitbit Charge 5 review: A fitness band that has it all, sort of

Reviews

Fitbit Charge 5 review: A fitness band that has it all, sort of

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale: Huge discounts on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi Smart TV, Mi Band 6, and more

Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric

16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Related Topics

Related Stories

Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do

How To

Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do
Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more

Apps

Meta's Messenger gets vanish mode, split payments and more
WhatsApp brings global audio player to Desktop app

Apps

WhatsApp brings global audio player to Desktop app
WhatsApp users may soon be able to delete 2-day-old messages

Apps

WhatsApp users may soon be able to delete 2-day-old messages
Over 2 million WhatsApp accounts banned in India in December 2021: Here s why

Apps

Over 2 million WhatsApp accounts banned in India in December 2021: Here s why

हिंदी समाचार

How to Port Mobile Number: मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट करना है बहुत आसान, बस करना होगा SMS

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Realme C35 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

New State Mobile के नए अपडेट के साथ जुड़े नए गेम मोड, वेपन समेत कई फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring का शेड्यूल और फॉर्मेट जारी, जानें कब और कैसे होगा टूर्नामेंट

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series और Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series को भारत में कर सकते हैं प्री-रिजर्व, देने होंगे मात्र 1999 रुपये

Latest Videos

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

News

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report
Electric Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report
Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale: Huge discounts on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi Smart TV, Mi Band 6, and more

Deals

Xiaomi's Valentine and Mi Sale: Huge discounts on Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi Smart TV, Mi Band 6, and more
Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric
16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

News

16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles
Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

Deals

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers