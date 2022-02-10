UPI has opened the gates of digital payments in India. The payment technology uses various popular applications such as WhatsApp, GPay, PhonePe, and more. While the ease of making payments is surely a boon to our digital economy, it also exposes a lot of people to fraud and scams. Instances of scams and frauds have grown manifold. Also Read - Meta brings split payments, vanish mode and more to Messenger

In order to spread awareness about safety hazards, WhatsApp has launched a new campaign called #TakeCharge. Payments on WhatsApp allow users to send and receive money from their contacts via Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Users need a personal UPI PIN for each payment, without which the payment won't go through.

For the general safety of users, here are some of the best practices for users

Don’ts

Phishing Scams: These are online scams in the form of email or text messages and appear to be from well-known sources such as UPI providers, banks, and e-wallet providers, requesting personal information.

Fake Customer Care Frauds: Usually done over a phone call or through voice messages, such fake customer care numbers of UPI apps request information such as an OTP or a UPI pin, pretending to solve an issue.

Collect Request Frauds and QR Code-Related Scams: “Collect request” links lure users with cashback or lottery wins with just a click, resulting in money being deducted from the user’s account, instead of them receiving money. Scammers convince users to accept the collect request and enter the UPI PIN, to receive money. They might sometimes also ask users to scan QR codes to receive money.

UPI ID Spoofing: Scammers create deceptive UPI handles by changing a few letters in UPI IDs of legitimate businesses with the aim of diverting money to themselves. Users should be vigilant and must thoroughly review a UPI ID before initiating any transaction.

Dos

-Never share personal details such as account number, login ID, password, UPI-PIN, OTP, ATM pin, debit card or credit card details with anyone, including bank officials, however genuine they might sound.

-Enter UPI PIN only to deduct money from your account. UPI PIN is not required for receiving money.

-Do not scan a QR code to receive money. In UPI you only scan a QR code for making payments.

-Check the receiver’s name on verifying the UPI ID. Do not make payments without verification.

-Check URLs and domain names for spelling errors. Use only verified, secured, and trusted websites starting with ‘’https’’ and apps for making digital transactions. In case of suspicion, notify local police and the cybercrime branch immediately.