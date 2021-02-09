comscore How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI apps, digital wallet?
  • Home
  • How To
  • Kejriwal daughter OLX payment scam: How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI, e-wallet?
News

Kejriwal daughter OLX payment scam: How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI, e-wallet?

How To

The recent OLX scam involving the Delhi CM’s daughter throws spotlight on one should be cautious while making online transactions.

Mobile payments

Source: Pixabay

How easy it is these days to make a transaction? Whether you are paying for your food at a roadside eatery or purchasing a home appliance online from a buyer sitting thousands of miles away, all you need to do is scan a QR code, or enter a phone number to make the payment. Of course, you have to stay aware of fraudsters trying all sorts of ways to rob you of your hard-earned money. Apparently, the daughter of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not pay attention while selling her furniture online. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

If you follow the news, you must have heard of Delhi CM’s daughter getting duped of Rs 34,000 by an online fraudster. Harshita Kejriwal recently tried to sell her furniture to a buyer over OLX and got tricked of a sum of Rs 34,000. The police are already investigating the case and we hope she gets justice. Also Read - Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies

However, as an aware consumer, you can avoid the same mistake and save yourself as well as your finances from online fraudsters by knowing what’s wrong and how to avoid it. Also Read - Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

Kejriwal daughter OLX scam: What happened?

Harshita Kejriwal was selling her furniture on the second-hand seller platform OLX and secured an interested buyer. After negotiations, the buyer sent her a QR code, asking Kejriwal to scan it in order to receive the payment. Once she scanned the code, her account got deducted a sum of Rs 20,000. After she inquired about the issue, the buyer sent another QR code, promising to sort it out. However, her account got deducted again, this time an amount of Rs 14,000.

What went wrong here?

While the exact details on the mode of the transaction aren’t available yet, it seems Harshita Kejriwal was using a UPI-based payment app to make the transaction. Apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm allow users to request money in the form of a message-like request, or a QR code to scan. Fraudsters use this method to cheat people.

In this case, Kejriwal became a victim by scanning the QR code twice. She should have refrained from scanning the code in order to avoid getting cheated by the fraudster.

How to stay safe from such fraudsters while using UPI/wallet payment apps?

There’s no foolproof way to keep yourself secure while making online payments. However, you can keep certain pointers in mind before making any online transaction.

-Never scan any QR code sent by an unknown entity via payment apps or social media. Moreover, if you are asked to input your UPI PIN, avoid making any progress. A QR code scan is basically your acknowledgment of the other person requesting money. If you are the seller, you should always refrain from accepting any payment request. In fact, you should be the one sending your UPI registered phone number, or UPI ID.

-Online marketplaces like OLX always encourage the buyer and seller to meet in person and exercise caution before making a deal. Scamsters are always waiting to prey on innocent people in a variety of ways. If possible, collect all details about the other party before you make a decision.

-Fraudsters will always try to show a sense of urgency in getting the deal done. If the other party is giving weird excuses to make the deal quickly or forcing you to accept their request, close the payment app and contact the nearest police station for assistance.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2021 7:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI apps, digital wallet?
How To
How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI apps, digital wallet?
Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more

News

Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more

Redmi Note 10 India launch date could be announced on Feb 10

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10 India launch date could be announced on Feb 10

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3 latest leak reveals all storage options

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3 latest leak reveals all storage options

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI apps, digital wallet?

Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more

Redmi Note 10 India launch date could be announced on Feb 10

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3 latest leak reveals all storage options

Top 5 MIUI 12.5 features: UI redesign, new icons and more

Unreal Engine 4.26: What possibilities does it create for content creators?

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Top 5 MIUI 12.5 features: UI redesign, new icons and more

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI apps, digital wallet?

How To

How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI apps, digital wallet?
Here are the top tech news of the day

News

Here are the top tech news of the day
Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies

News

Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies
Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

News

Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers
Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better

News

Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया 75-इंच डिस्प्ले वाला Mi TV Q1 Smart TV, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Android 12 Update से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन, प्राइवेसी पर बढ़ेगा आपका कंट्रोल

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 सीरीज पर जल्द बड़ा ऐलान, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

HTC Wildfire E lite डुअल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, बेहद कम है इसकी कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review in hindi: शानदार कैमरा और अच्छी परफॉर्मेंस वाला फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

News

How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI apps, digital wallet?
How To
How to avoid online payment fraud while using UPI apps, digital wallet?
Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more

News

Google parent invests $15 million in Nothing: Know more
Redmi Note 10 India launch date could be announced on Feb 10

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10 India launch date could be announced on Feb 10
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3 latest leak reveals all storage options

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, Fold 3 latest leak reveals all storage options
Top 5 MIUI 12.5 features: UI redesign, new icons and more

Features

Top 5 MIUI 12.5 features: UI redesign, new icons and more

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers