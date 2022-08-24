comscore How to back up data on your Android Device using Google Account
How to back up data on your Android Device using Google Account: A step-by-step guide

Switched to a new phone, and facing trouble in restoring backup? Here's an easy guide to help you to restore data.

Switching from one smartphone to another can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you have been using your old smartphone for a long time. From photos and videos to chats to app data to files and folders, there is a lot of data that needs to be transferred to another smartphone to make it functional and ready to use. Also Read - How to turn on (or off) end-to-end encrypted chat backups on WhatsApp

Thankfully, it is not all the difficult to create a back of all the data, including content, data, and settings in your old Android smartphone and restore it on your new Android smartphone. All you need to do is connect your Android smartphone to your Google account and then create a back up of all of your Android smartphone data in your Google account. Once that is done, you can restore this back on any Android smartphone. You can also restore this backup on multiple devices. Also Read - How to block spam emails in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you create a backup of all your data on your Android smartphone and restore it on a new smartphone. Also Read - Here's how to set automatic backups for Google Photos

How to automatically back up your Android phone’s data

Step 1 – Open the Settings app on your Android smartphone.
Step 2 – Now, select Google.
Step 3 – Then tap the Backup option.
Step 4 – Now, tap Back up Now.

How to manually backup your Android phone’s data

Step 1 – Open the Settings app on your Android smartphone.
Step 2 – Now tap Google and then tap Backup option.
Step 1 – Lastly tap Back up Now option.

How to restore data on your new Android smartphone

The option to restore backup appears when you are setting up a new smartphone. All you need to do is log into your Google account then tap on the Restore Backup option. Once you do this, the on-screen prompts will ask you the version of backup that you want to restore. Pick the version that you want to restore. In the following screen pick the elements such as Photos, chats and apps that you want to restore. After this, Google will restore the selected elements.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 7:14 PM IST
