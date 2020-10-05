How to back up WhatsApp messages or export chats

If you are a WhatsApp user, you might want to back up all your messages. One can back up all the chats to Google Drive. So if you uninstall the app all the chats can be restored if you chose to install the messaging app again. The app doesn’t automatically back up your data, you need to enable that option from the settings section. If you have been using WhatsApp for a long time, then you need to make sure that your Google Drive has sufficient space. Also Read - WhatsApp Beta brings Always Mute, Media Guidelines and other new features

You can also choose how you want the service to back up your data via cellular or Wi-Fi. This way your mobile data won't get exhausted. WhatsApp also allows you to export all your chats, if you don't want to store on Google Drive. You can export chat to Gmail, Telegram, and other apps. If you want to back up WhatsApp messages or export chats, keep reading to know more.

How to backup WhatsApp messages on Google Drive

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the settings section. For this, you need to tap the three-dotted icon in the top right.

Step 2: Tap Chats > Chat backup, which is located at the bottom.

Step 3: You can change when you want the app to backup all the chats to Google Drive.

How to export WhatsApp chats

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and go to the chat you want to export.

Step 2: Press on the three-dotted button, which is on the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on More > Export chat. You will be asked whether you want to include media or not.

Step 4: After selecting it, you will be given options as to where you want to export the chat.