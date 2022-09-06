How to backup emails from Gmail: A step-by-step guide

So you are leaving your current organisation and you want maintain a backup of all your important data, such as, your emails, contacts, photos, and project details should you need them sometime in future. Or may be, you just want to back all of your Gmail data because you want to ensure that all of your information stays safe and accessible even if you loose the original copy on your personal computer or your Android smartphone. Also Read - Google Chrome gets an update that you need to install now

However, backing up all of that data one-item-at-a-time or even one folder at a time can be a tedious process. The process can be particularly tedious if you are sorting through years of emails and other forms of data. Thankfully, Google offers an easy way to all its users, which they can use to create a back of all of the data associated with their Google account.

In addition to creating a backup of all of their data, which includes images and videos from Google Photos, folders from Google Drive and files from Google Sheets and Google Docs, the company also enables users to create a backup of their data from a particular service. So, for instance, users can choose to create a back of only their files from Google Docs and Google Sheets. Alternatively, they can also choose to create a backup of all the emails that they received in Gmail.

So, if you are looking for a solution, here is an easy guide that will help you to backup your emails from Gmail:

How to backup emails from Gmail Account

Step 1: Open myaccount.google.com on any web browser

Step 2: Log into your Google account

Step 3: Select Data & Personalization option

Step 4: Then scroll down and find Download Your Data option

Step 5: Click on Download Your Data option

Step 6: Now, select the data which needs to be backed up, including Gmail

Step 7: Deselect all the other options if you don’t require a backup of other items

Step 8: Then select the Next Step button at the bottom of the screen

Step 9: Choose the file type, frequency and size

Step 10: Now, click on Create Export button.