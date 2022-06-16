How to Batch Edit Photos on iPhone with iOS 16: Paste Edits in Bulk

Apple’s iOS 16 was released this month and it focuses a lot on offering some nifty features to iPhone users. Last time, we showed you how the background removal tool of iOS 16 works on iPhones, this time, we are looking at another feature that allows you to quickly edit your entire photo album in a breeze. Also Read - How to remove background from image on iPhone with iOS 16

If you are someone who edits images on the go on your iPhone, you will be glad to know that iOS 16 brings the capability of bulk editing photos by letting you paste edits of one photo to all the photos (that you select) at once. The feature is widely called “Batch Edit” by netizens and today, we’ll show you how exactly you can use this feature. Also Read - iOS 16: Less known features you should know about

How to Batch Edit Photos on iPhone with iOS 16

1. Once you are updated to the new iOS 16 and are all set, head to the Photos App. Also Read - iOS 16 update lets users transfer an eSIM to a new iPhone via Bluetooth

2. Find an image you would like to edit and tap on the Image.

3. Click on Edit and do all the possible changes you want.

4. Now, on the right corner click on the three-dot icon.

5. Select Copy Edits (By doing this, all the changes you made to the image will be copied).

6. Now, you need to go back by clicking on the back button on the top left (it’s an arrow).

7. Select all the images to which you want to paste the edits that you just did.

8. Once selected, click on the three-dot icon on the bottom right.

9. Finally, Tap on Paste Edits.

That’s it. Now, all the edits that you did to that one photo will be pasted on all of the photos you selected.

This feature is way too convenient and currently only available on iPhones as an in-built feature with iOS 16. Apple didn’t focus on this feature at the WWDC 2022 event, rather Apple’s major focus was on the lock screen customizations. After all, that’s a salient feature of iOS 16.

Which feature of iOS 16 do you like? Do let us know in the comments below.