How to protect yourself from online shopping scam: Follow these simple steps

With the onset of the festive season, huge sales start on online shopping platforms, offering great discounts on many items, including smartphones, gadgets, home appliances, and more. Earlier, shopping meant to visit the market, but with technology increasing day by day, it can be done sitting at home. Not only your time but also money can be saved by shopping online with the help of offers. However, you must shop online only from trusted sources. Also Read - Don’t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money

Consumers falling prey to several fraudsters and websites selling goods at low prices has increased rapidly from few years. From torn sarees to dummy mobile, there are endless encounters where buyers are getting trapped in the hands of online fraudsters. Also Read - Beware of Valentine's Day-themed phishing scams online, you could be a target

However, by paying attention, you could be saved from an online shopping scam. You should know how to deal with cybercriminals as they use various means, including cashback offers, discounts, and sales, to dupe you. Also Read - Beware! Many of these internet frauds can be used to steal your data

How to be saved from online fraudsters

Cash on delivery

Always look for a cash-on-delivery option while shopping online. The more you restrict yourself by making online payments, the more money lying in your bank will be safe. Additionally, record the video of the product while opening it so that if the product is faulty, you can use the video as proof. Also, if a fake product is delivered by mistake, then its refund can also be taken.

Check URL

The URLs of fake websites are always strange, and mistakes are easily found in them. It is visible in the browser’s address bar. There must be any grammatical errors in the URLs.

Don’t save card details

People who prefer online shopping often save their debit or credit card details on the shopping site while making payments. Although your card details remain safe because no one can misuse your card without CVV or PIN, but as a precaution, avoid taking the risk of saving card details. You can buy anything online without your saving card details.