comscore How to block someone on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide
How to block a contact on WhatsApp

Here's a step-by-step guide that you can follow to stop a person from texting or calling you on WhatsApp.

  • If you block a contact, they will not be able to call or send you a text on WhatsApp.
  • Additionally, they won't be able to see your "Last seen" or "Online" status.
  • Do note that if you block a contact, it will still be available in the address book.
Since WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps, you surely might have encountered a situation where you felt a need to block someone on the app. Whether it is a toxic ex, a distant relative, or a stranger who keeps on texting you, WhatsApp allows you to block a contact or an unknown number on the platform. In addition to this, users can even report contacts if they think their content or spam might be a problem. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon roll out 'Report status update' feature

Here are two step-by-step methods on how you can block a contact on WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to use the proxy feature to access it

How to block someone on WhatsApp

Method 1:  Also Read - WhatsApp announces new proxy support feature to allow users to access it even during internet shutdowns

  1. Open your WhatsApp and go to the menu by clicking on the three dots in the top right corner
  2. Tap on Settings>Privacy>Blocked Contacts
  3. Now Tap on “+” option and search for the concerned contact in your contact list

Method 2:

  1. Open the WhatsApp chatbox of the contact you want to block
  2. Now tap on the three dots in the top right corner
  3. Tap on More> Block

In case you want to block unknown numbers from texting you on WhatsApp, here are the steps that you can follow.

How to block an unknown phone number

  1. Open the chat box of the unknown contact
  2. Tap on the “Block” option on the top
  3. You can “Report” the contact if you want

For the unversed, if you block a contact, they will not be able to call or send you a text on WhatsApp. Additionally, they won’t be able to see your “Last seen” or “Online” status. Your WhatsApp profile picture will also not be visible to them.

However, do note that if you block a contact, it will still be available in the address book. To delete it, you will actually have to delete it manually.

Notably, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a ‘block’ shortcut that will allow users to block a contact more easily.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 2:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2023 2:29 PM IST
