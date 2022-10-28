comscore How to block a contact on Android smartphone, iPhone
How to block a phone number on iPhone, Android smartphone: A step-by-step guide

Here is an easy guide that will help your block a contact or an unknown caller on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

  • Both Android smartphones and iPhones enable users to block phone numbers.
  • iPhone and Android device users can block any one of their contacts on their device.
  • iPhone and Android devices users can block any unknown number on their device.
Image: Pixabay

Gone is the era when our phone numbers used to be private and only our near and dear ones had the access to them. In the era of internet, everyone from the services that we subscribed to tele-callers, everyone has the access to our phone numbers. This can get a bit annoying, especially, if you keep receiving calls from unknown phone numbers. One way of dealing with this is by activating DND via your telecom service provider. Another way is by blocking the phone number on your smartphone. So, here is a comprehensive guide that will help you block any phone number on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Also Read - Tim Cook reveals why Apple Music price has been hiked

How to block an unknown number on iPhone

Step 1: On the Phone app on your iPhone. Also Read - iPhone 15 Pro models to bring solid state volume, home screen buttons, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Step 2: Tap Favorites, Recents, or Voicemail. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Apple iPad (10th Gen) are now up for sale in India: Check price, features

Step 3: Tap the More Info button next to the number or contact you want to block.

Step 4: Now scroll down and then tap Block this Caller option.

How to block a contact on iPhone

Step 1: Tap the Contacts app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the contact you want to block.

Step 3: Now scroll down.

Step 4: Lastly, tap Block this Caller option.

How to block a number on Android using the Phone app

On Android ecosystem, the steps to block a contact usually vary with device that you are using. However, general steps usually remain the same. So, here is a guide that will work with most Android smartphones:

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the Dial or Call Logs tab.

Step 3: Tap the More Options menu by tapping the three vertical dots on the top-right of the app.

Step 4: Now, choose the Call Settings from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Tap Call blocking & Decline with message option in the call settings.

Step 6: Next, tap Blocked numbers.

Step 7: Now, tap the plus sign on the top right to add the number you wish to block.

Step 8: On the pop-up that appears, tap New Number. Alternatively, you can choose to block a number from your contacts list.

Step 9: Enter the phone number you want to block calls and texts from then press Block option.

How to block an unknown number on Android smartphone

Step 1: Open your Phone app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the More option.

Step 3: Now, tap the Settings option and then tap the Blocked numbers option.

Step 4: Turn on Unknown option and you’re done!

How to block a contact on Android smartphone

Alternatively, you can follow these steps to block a number:

Step 1: Open your Phone app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap More option and then tap the Call history option.

Step 3: Next, tap a call from the number you want to block.

Step 4: Now, tap Block / report spam option.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 8:53 PM IST
