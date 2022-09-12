How to block all calls on Android phones

If you are an Android phone user and facing issues from constantly bombarded notifications of texts, emails, social media accounts, and so much more. In that case, there are various options to limit these interruptions. This method can be either temporary or permanent. Here’s how to quickly disable all incoming calls on your phone.

Do Not Disturb mode

Do Not Disturb has been available since the release of Android Marshmallow way back in 2015. Do Not Disturb mode is essentially a “silent” mode for your phone. The mode is best for when you don’t want to be distracted by notifications on your phone continuously. To use the Do Not Disturb mode, swipe down to pull up notification area. Tap on the Do Not Disturb toggle.

Tap on the Pencil icon if you can’t see the Do Not Disturb toggle. Find the Do Not Disturb toggle, tap and hold on to it, and drag it to the active tiles above. Now Do Not Disturb will show up on active quick toggles.

Call Barring method

Call Barring is a good feature that puts you in control of the calls you make and take. Call Barring on incoming calls stops your phone receiving any call and one can also use it on outgoing calls to stop types of calls being made from your phone. Open the phone Settings and tap on CallsStep. The in the Call Settings, tap on Call BarringStep. Now tap on All Incoming. It will ask you for a password that in most cases would either be 1234 or 0000. Finally, tap on Turn On and you are good to go

Apps to block calls

Third-party call blocking apps can shield your number from unwanted calls. The Call Blocker app puts you in control of your iPhone by allowing you to identify, block and report suspicious phone numbers.