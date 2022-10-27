WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. It is used not only for communicating with friends and family but also for chatting with colleagues, networking and for interacting with businesses. Sometimes, people or even businesses use this messaging platform for spamming people. For times like these, WhatsApp has a feature that enables users to block both contacts and unknown numbers. Also Read - SpySiri iOS bug can allow malicious apps to hear your conversations with Siri: How to fix it

So, here is a comprehensive guide on how you can block a number in WhatsApp on Android, iOS and KaiOS-powered JioPhone. Also Read - CCI imposes a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on Google in second antitrust penalty this month

How to block a contact on WhatsApp via Android app

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap More options and then tap Settings option.

Step 3: Then go to Account settings.

Step 4: Go to Privacy option and then click on Blocked contacts.

Step 5: Tap Add and then search for the contact you want to block. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop supporting select older iPhones after Diwali: Know details

Alternatively, you can open a chat with the contact, then tap the Block option by tapping name of the contact to block them.

How to block an unknown phone number on WhatsApp via Android app

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp chat with the unknown phone number on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap option.

How to block a contact on WhatsApp via iOS app

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and then tap the Settings menu at the bottom.

Step 2: Now tap the Account option and then tap the Privacy option.

Step 3: Tap the Blocked option and the then tap the Add New option.

Step 4: Find the contact you want to block, then tap the contact to add them to the list of blocked people.

Alternatively, you can open the chat with the contact > tap the contact’s name > Block Contact > Block to block the contact from WhatsApp.

How to block an unknown phone number on WhatsApp via iOS app

Step 1: Open the chat with the unknown phone number.

Step 2: Tap the phone number and the tap the Block Contact option.

Step 3: Next, tap the Block option and then confirm your selection.

How to block a contact in WhatsApp on JioPhone

JioPhone runs a forked version of Android OS called the KaiOS. So, if you are using JioPhone, here’s how you can block a number in WhatsApp:

Step 1: Press Options button and the go to Settings.

Step 2: Now tap the Account option and then go to Privacy option.

Step 3: Next, tap the Blocked option and then tap Add new…

Steo 4: Select the contact you want to block and the tap the Block button.

Alternatively, you can open the chat with the contact whom you want to block > press Options button > tap View contact > Block > Block.

How to clock an unknown phone number in WhatsApp on JioPhone

Step 1: Select the chat with the unknown phone number in your chats list.

Step 2: Press Options button.

Step 3: Tap the View contact button and then tap the Block option.