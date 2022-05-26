Google Pay is one of the most-used apps for digital payments via UPI (unified payments interface) these days. It allows users to make payments in third-party apps or friends or local stores near you simply by responding by the “Pay” option to their requests on the app. Also Read - Google TV is finally bringing personalised profiles for users

However, there are times when an unknown sends you a request to send money on Google Pay and that is totally possible as the sender just needs to have your Google Pay registered phone number to find you on the app. Clearly, no one wants to engage with such unwanted messages or requests on this platform, so the best bet is to report such users or block them. Here are the steps you can take to block someone on Google Pay.

How to block someone on Google Pay using Android phone

Open the Google Pay app on your Android phone Open the chatbox of the user you want to block Tap on three vertical lines on the top left corner and select “Block”

You can unblock the person by following the same steps and selecting "Unblock". Notably, if you block a user on Google Pay, you will be blocking them on some other Google products, such as Photos and Hangouts.

How to block someone on Google Pay using an iPhone or iPad

Open the Google Pay app on iPhone/iPad From the bottom of your screen, slide up to see your contacts Tap on the name of the person you want to block Tap on “more” and then select “Block”

In case you change your mind, you can always follow the same steps and tap on “Unblock” this time.

For the unversed, Google Pay allows users to make transactions of up to Rs 1,00,000 in one day. As per the company, you can also reach your daily limit if you request more than Rs 2,000 on the app or try to send money more than 10 times in one day across all UPI apps.