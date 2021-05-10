comscore How to block website notifications on Google Chrome? Follow these steps
If notifications from various websites annoy you and affect your internet browsing, here's how you can block them for better usage.

google chrome

Image: Pixabay

Google Chrome is one of the majorly used web browsers and we can safely call it a popular one. The Google browser tends to come with various features to make the usage better so that people don’t ditch for some other platform for internet browsing. Also Read - Roku taken aback as Google adds YouTube TV to YouTube app

The list of ever-growing features includes the ability to block notifications from websites you visit, which is a frequent occurrence these days. If this bothers you too, here’s how you can get rid of them by following these simple steps. Also Read - This Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally: Report

How to block site notifications on Google Chrome? (web)

This method covers Google Chrome on Windows, Mac, and even Linux laptops/desktops. Here’s what you need to do: Also Read - Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users by default to help them stay protected

Step 1: Head to Google Chrome on your PC or laptop.

how to block site notifications on chrome

Step 2: Select the three-dotted menu in the far right.

how to block site notifications on chrome

Step 3: Scroll down a bit to get to the Settings option. Tap on it.

how to block site notifications on chrome

Step 4: Now, scroll down further where you will find the ‘Privacy and Security section. Select the Site Settings option.

how to block site notifications on chrome

Step 5: Under this, you will find the Notifications option. There will be the ‘Sites can ask to send notifications’ option. Disable the option to remove site notifications in Google Chrome.

How to block site notifications on Google Chrome? (Android)

These steps are slightly different for Android and even iOS. Let’s start with how to turn off Google notifications on Android.

Step 1: Go to Google Chrome (or even the app) on your Android device.

Step 2: Once there, select the three-dotted menu in the top right corner.

how to block site notifications on chrome

Step 3: From there, select the Settings option and then tap on Notifications.

Step 4: Now, you just need to scroll down a bit to get to the Sites option. Select the “All Sites Notifications” option to remove site notifications in Chrome.

How to block site notifications on Google Chrome? (iOS)

Now, let’s see how to deal with site notifications on Chrome while using an iOS device:

Step 1: Just open the Google Chrome app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: There will be a ‘More’ option in the bottom right corner. Tap on it.

how to block site notifications on chrome

Step 3: Now, select the Settings option and then the Content Settings option.

Step 4: You will now find the ‘Block pop-ups,’ which you need to turn off to stop the Google Chrome notifications spam.

These easy steps to stop Google Chrome notifications from various websites can save us all the annoyance they bring and the hassle of blocking/allowing them individually.

In case you want to get back to receiving site notifications on Google Chrome, just follow the order again and hit enable!

  Published Date: May 10, 2021 4:30 PM IST

