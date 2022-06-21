comscore How to use Paytm for Local Citybus Ticket Booking
How to book a Citybus ticket using Paytm: A step-by-step guide

Paytm users can also book local city bus tickets using their Paytm wallets. Here's a step-by-step guide for the same.

How to use Paytm for Local Citybus Ticket Booking

Paytm enables users to make a variety of payments. From paying utility bills and booking flight and train tickets to paying loans, rent and even municipal tax, the company’s e-wallet allows users to make a host of different payments from a single app. Apart from the mentioned use-case, Paytm wallet also enables users to book a local city bus from its platform. Also Read - Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network

There are two ways to book a local city bus ticket using. The first way is using the Paytm mobile application and the second way is scanning the QR code. If you are planning to buy a city bus ticket, here’s what you need to do: Also Read - RBI to set audit guidelines for Paytm Payments Bank: Report

Using the Paytm Ticket Booking Option

· Login to the Paytm application Also Read - Paytm Payments Bank moving data to other countries? Founder responds to allegations

· On home screen, click on the ‘Citybus’ icon under the ‘Ticket Booking’ section

· Next, click on ‘Select your City’

· Select the ‘Bus Operator’

· Choose the destination ‘from’ and ‘to’

· Click on ‘Proceed to Pay’ to get your Citybus ticket. You can pay with your preferred payment mode, through Paytm wallet, UPI, Netbanking, etc. to get your citybus ticket

Using the Paytm QR Code Scanner

· Login to the Paytm application

· Click on ‘Scan any QR’ on the main screen

· Next, click on ‘Select your City’

· Select the ‘Bus Operator’

· Choose the destination ‘from’ and ‘to’

· Click on ‘Proceed to Pay’ to get a Citybus ticket. You can pay with your preferred payment mode, through Paytm wallet, UPI, Netbanking, etc. to get your citybus ticket

Once the ticket is booked, simply scan the generated QR code at the entry and exit points of the bus stops, or show the QR code to the conductors. Your citybus ticket will remain active for 3 hours.

Using QR Code at the Bus Station

Alternatively, you can also scan the QR code for the respective city bust and pay for the ticket using Paytm. Here’s what you need to do:

· Visit the respective bus station

· Scan the Paytm ‘QR code’ for Citybus at the bus station

· Choose your destination bus stop

· Click on ‘Proceed to Pay’ to get your Citybus ticket. You can pay with your preferred payment mode, through Paytm wallet, UPI, Netbanking, etc. to get your citybus ticket

Local citybus tickets can be booked in select cities

It is worth noting that the facility to book local city bus tickets using Paytm is not available for all cities across the country. Here’s the list of cities where this facility is available:

· Ahmedabad

· Rajkot

· Nashik

· Goa

· Aurangabad (This is not yet officially inaugurated).

  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 1:14 PM IST

