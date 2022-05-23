Price at Rs 1,39,999, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is now available for booking across the country. The Bengaluru-based company CEO Bhavish Agrawal has even announced that buyers are receiving the scooter in under 24 hours from purchase. The electric scooter comes with a speed of 115Km per hour with an acceleration of three seconds. It comes with an 8.5Kw that offers a true range of around 135Kms. Also Read - Ola CEO claims Ola S1 Pro electric scooters being delivered in 24 hours

Before you make the purchase, the company is also offering a free test ride to all interested buyers across the country. Here’s how you can book one for yourself now. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price hiked by Rs 10,000; price of S1 remains unchanged

Ola S1 Pro test ride eligibility

People who want to test ride for Ola S1 Pro electric scooter need to have a valid driving license and should be above the age of 18 years. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro purchase window opens on May 21: Check details

How to book a test ride for Ola S1 Pro electric scooter via the Ola app

Interested users can book the Ola electric scooter ride via the Ola app or directly from their website. To book the ride from the app, here are the steps that you need to follow:

Open the Ola app on your phone and tap on “Test ride Ola S1 Pro. Book now” You will now see four cities where these test rides are available: Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Pure Select the preferred location. Each city has 3-4 pick up points, select the most convenient one for yourself Select the preferred time Now fill in the details like name, phone number and email ID Confirm the ride

And you are good to go! The same can be done by visiting the company’s website.

Ola S1 Pro test ride locations

The Ola’s electric scooter test ride is available in five cities across India.

Delhi – 4 pickup points

Vegas Mall – Plot No.6, North, Pocket 1, Sector 14 Dwarka, Dwarka, Delhi, 110075 Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura – Pitam Pura, New Delhi, Delhi 110034 WeWork Forum, Forum, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 3, Gurugram, Haryana 122002 V3S Mall, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar Commercial Complex, Swasthya Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092 The Great India Place Mall, Sector 38, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Bengaluru – 4 pickup points

Orion Mall, Rajaji Nagar – Dr Rajkumar Rd, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560055 We Work – Bannergatta Road – Salarpuria Symbiosis, Begur Hobli, Bannerghatta Main Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560076 Elements Mall, Thanisandra Main Rd, Kasaba Hobli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560077 Orion Avenue : Banaswadi, Jaibharath Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Maruthi Sevanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560033

Chennai – 3 pickup points

Keys Hotel – 11, 23, Kalakshetra Rd, Sriram Nagar, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041 VR Mall – Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600040 EA Mall, Pattullos Rd, Express Estate, Thousand Lights, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600002

Mumbai – 3 pickup points

We Work – Chromium, Jogeshwari – Vikhroli Link Rd, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400076 Koram Mall – Eastern Express Highway, Samata Nagar, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra 400606 Raghuleela Mall, Pranavanandji Marg, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400703

Pune – 3 pickup points