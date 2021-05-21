Most of the states are currently under lockdown due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. To combat the spread of coronavirus, the central government as well as the state governments are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. If you still haven’t been vaccinated, head to the CoWIN portal right away or Aarogya Setu app, available on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Also Read - IFA 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19, organisers look forward to IFA 2022

If you have taken the first dose, it's time to book the slot for second vaccine dose appointment. To book the second vaccine slot too, you will need to head over to either CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu.

How to register for second vaccine appointment via CoWIN portal

-Head over to www.cowin.gov.in website

-Enter the 10-digit mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’ option available on the screen

-Then enter the OTP and login to the portal

-Tap on the schedule appointment option, displayed next to the second dose icon

-Select a vaccination centre and confirm your booking.

The CoWIN portal will show that you have taken the first dose and the second is pending with the due date.

How to register for second vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu

-To start with, download and install Aarogya Setu app on your smartphone. The app is available on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store

-Then register yourself using the instructions displayed on the screen

-Click on the Vaccination tab there

-Enter the 10-digit mobile number and verify it via OTP send of the phone number

-Tap on the schedule appointment option next to the second dose icon

-Select a vaccination centre and confirm the booking.