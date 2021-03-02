The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has begun in India. The government of India has launched the Co-WIN app and portal to allow citizens to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment easily. However, it should be noted that the Co-WIN app is only for administrations while the website https://www.cowin.gov.in/ is for the general public. Another way to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments is by using India’s own coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu. The bluetooth app is available on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Also Read - How to register for COVID-19 vaccine online on Co-WIN app, www.cowin.gov.in

The vaccination for COVID-19 virus has primarily begun for senior citizens with age above 60 years and those who are above 45 years of age suffering from co-morbidities.

On March 1 we explained how you can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments on the Co-WIN portal. Today, we will discuss how to book the vaccine appointment using the Aarogya Setu app. This process in my opinion is easiest of all. Here's a step-by-step guide for you.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Aarogya Setu

STEP 1: You must first update the Aarogya Setu application present on your mobile device. If you still don’t have the bluetooth tracking app download it from Google Play store or Apple App store.

STEP 2: Once the app is updated, open it and you will be able to see a Co-WIN icon next to COVID updates.

STEP 3: Click on the Co-WIN icon, you will be able to see four options: vaccination information, vaccination, vaccination certificate and vaccination dashboard.

STEP 4: To book an appointment, tap on vaccination and then Register now.

STEP 5: Next enter your mobile number and tap proceed to verify option.

STEP 6: You will receive OTP on your registered number, enter it. Next, click on proceed to verify option to continue. You can also request OTP again.

STEP 7: You be then be re-directed to the registration of the vaccination page

STEP 8: Choose one photo ID proof. Then fill in the name, age, gender and upload an identity document

STEP 9: The page will then ask if you have any comorbidities. Everyone above 60 years are eligible. If you are 45 years + you will be required to upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof. Then click on the registration button.

STEP 10: The portal lets you add multiple people under one mobile number by clicking on Add more option. Next click on schedule appointment.

STEP 11: You can then search a vaccination centre by state, district, block and pincode. Next date and availability will be shown, click on ‘book’ button.

STEP 12: Once the registration is completed you will receive a message with the vaccination appointment.

Once you get the dose, you can head over to Aarogya Setu, DigiLocker or Co-WIN app to get your vaccinated certificate.