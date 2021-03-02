comscore Co-WIN: How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu app
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • How To
  • Forget Co-WIN app, book COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Aarogya Setu: Here's how
News

Forget Co-WIN app, book COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Aarogya Setu: Here's how

How To

Another way to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments is by using India’s own coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu. Heres how it works.

how to book covid 19 vaccine aarogya setu

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has begun in India. The government of India has launched the Co-WIN app and portal to allow citizens to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment easily. However, it should be noted that the Co-WIN app is only for administrations while the website https://www.cowin.gov.in/ is for the general public. Another way to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments is by using India’s own coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu. The bluetooth app is available on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Also Read - How to register for COVID-19 vaccine online on Co-WIN app, www.cowin.gov.in

The vaccination for COVID-19 virus has primarily begun for senior citizens with age above 60 years and those who are above 45 years of age suffering from co-morbidities. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed

On March 1 we explained how you can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments on the Co-WIN portal. Today, we will discuss how to book the vaccine appointment using the Aarogya Setu app. This process in my opinion is easiest of all. Here’s a step-by-step guide for you. Also Read - Aarogya Setu gets CoWIN section for vaccine details: Here's how to access

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Aarogya Setu

STEP 1: You must first update the Aarogya Setu application present on your mobile device. If you still don’t have the bluetooth tracking app download it from Google Play store or Apple App store.

STEP 2: Once the app is updated, open it and you will be able to see a Co-WIN icon next to COVID updates.

STEP 3: Click on the Co-WIN icon, you will be able to see four options: vaccination information, vaccination, vaccination certificate and vaccination dashboard.

STEP 4: To book an appointment, tap on vaccination and then Register now.

STEP 5: Next enter your mobile number and tap proceed to verify option.

STEP 6: You will receive OTP on your registered number, enter it. Next, click on proceed to verify option to continue. You can also request OTP again.

how to book covid 19 vaccine aarogya setu

STEP 7: You be then be re-directed to the registration of the vaccination page

STEP 8: Choose one photo ID proof. Then fill in the name, age, gender and upload an identity document

STEP 9: The page will then ask if you have any comorbidities. Everyone above 60 years are eligible. If you are 45 years + you will be required to upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof. Then click on the registration button.

STEP 10: The portal lets you add multiple people under one mobile number by clicking on Add more option. Next click on schedule appointment.

STEP 11: You can then search a vaccination centre by state, district, block and pincode. Next date and availability will be shown, click on ‘book’ button.

STEP 12: Once the registration is completed you will receive a message with the vaccination appointment.

Once you get the dose, you can head over to Aarogya Setu, DigiLocker or Co-WIN app to get your vaccinated certificate.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 2, 2021 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu app
How To
How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu app
iPhone 13 series to feature smaller notch, 120Hz display, bigger battery: Kuo

News

iPhone 13 series to feature smaller notch, 120Hz display, bigger battery: Kuo

iPhone SE 3 with 4.7-inch display could launch in 2022

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 with 4.7-inch display could launch in 2022

Realme's 108MP camera event: Realme 8 series launch date could be announced?

News

Realme's 108MP camera event: Realme 8 series launch date could be announced?

New JioPhone prepaid data packs introduced, starts at Rs 22

Telecom

New JioPhone prepaid data packs introduced, starts at Rs 22

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu app

iPhone 13 series to feature smaller notch, 120Hz display, bigger battery: Kuo

Realme's 108MP camera event: Realme 8 series launch date could be announced?

New JioPhone prepaid data packs introduced, starts at Rs 22

This iPhone 13 specific will help solve your 'iPhone' storage issues

Here's the future of VR gaming in India

OnePlus 9 series India launch date could be revealed on March 8

Free Fire vs Call of Duty Mobile comparison: Graphics, Gameplay, system requirements and more

LastPass App data breach: Tips to tighten security on Android device

Don t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu app

How To

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu app
How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on Co-WIN portal

How To

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on Co-WIN portal
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed: Top tech news today

News

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed: Top tech news today
Aarogya Setu integrates CoWIN vaccine details: How to access on Android, iOS?

How To

Aarogya Setu integrates CoWIN vaccine details: How to access on Android, iOS?
Apple Watch can tell you whether you have COVID-19 symptoms

News

Apple Watch can tell you whether you have COVID-19 symptoms

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9 Series की खास जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए कहां से खरीद सकेंगे फोन

Poco F3 हो सकता है Xiaomi का यह स्मार्टफोन, दमदार फीचर्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

itel Vision 1 Pro Review in hindi: क्या सस्ते में अच्छा विकल्प है यह स्मार्टफोन?

PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: PUBG की वापसी होगी या नहीं? केंद्रीय मंत्री ने दिया बड़ा बयान

Redmi Note 10 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ 48MP क्वाड रियर कैमरा

Latest Videos

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?
Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

News

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu app
How To
How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment using Aarogya Setu app
iPhone 13 series to feature smaller notch, 120Hz display, bigger battery: Kuo

News

iPhone 13 series to feature smaller notch, 120Hz display, bigger battery: Kuo
Realme's 108MP camera event: Realme 8 series launch date could be announced?

News

Realme's 108MP camera event: Realme 8 series launch date could be announced?
New JioPhone prepaid data packs introduced, starts at Rs 22

Telecom

New JioPhone prepaid data packs introduced, starts at Rs 22
This iPhone 13 specific will help solve your 'iPhone' storage issues

News

This iPhone 13 specific will help solve your 'iPhone' storage issues

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers