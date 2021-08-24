WhatsApp now lets you book COVID-19 vaccine slot: Here’s how to book in simple steps

WhatsApp will now allow users to book a COVID-19 vaccination slot on the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on the messaging platform. The Facebook-owned company on Tuesday announced that the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp will let users locate the nearest vaccination centre and book their vaccine appointment right from the app. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device for iPad users in the works, release expected soon

To recall, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on the cross messaging platform was introduced in March last year. It is powered by Haptik’s AI solutions and supported by Turn.io. Earlier this month, WhatsApp in collaboration with MyGov introduced the option to download vaccine certificates via the WhatsApp chatbot. The company cites that over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country so far. Also Read - WhatsApp adds Happy Rakhi sticker pack for users in India: How to download and send

“MyGov Corona Helpdesk has been a path-breaking technological solution that benefited millions of citizens across the nation. It is a testament to the fact that when the right platform and technology are integrated, the results are immensely beneficial. Since its launch, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, enabled with support from Haptik and Turn.io, has evolved into a go-to platform that is not only helping citizens with authentic Corona-related information but is now also aiding them in the process of vaccine booking as also finding vaccination centers and slots and downloading vaccination certificates. It is enabling digital inclusion in the true sense as most people find the AI-based interface enabled on WhatsApp easier to navigate. We are thankful to WhatsApp for their continued support in helping us unlock the true potential of this chatbot for citizen help and engagement throughout the trying times of the pandemic,” Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov; President & CEO NeGD; MD & CEO Digital India Corporation (DIC) at Govt of India said in a press statement. Also Read - Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 WhatsApp messages, images: How to create and send Rakhi WhatsApp stickers, status video

Today we’re partnering with @MoHFW_INDIA and @mygovindia to enable people to make their vaccine appointments via WhatsApp. Spread the word: https://t.co/2oB1XJbUXD https://t.co/yvF6vzPHI1 — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 24, 2021

Here’s how to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment on WhatsApp in simple steps.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment on WhatsApp

– First up, add MyGov Corona Helpdesk number +91 9013151515 to your contact list

– Once added, refresh the contact list on your WhatsApp account, and search for MyGov Corona Helpdesk.

– Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGov Helpdesk number on WhatsApp

– You will get a 6-digit OTP via SMS

– Head to the WhatsApp chat, choose preferred date and location, based on the pincode and vaccine type

-You will get a confirmation once your booking is done, and then you can visit the vaccine centre on the day of your appointment.