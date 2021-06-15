How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm App, get Covaxin and Covishield shots with these simple steps

Paytm will now allow users to book vaccination slots at the nearest vaccine center via its platform. While the company introduced Vaccine Finder on the app in May to help users look for available COVID vaccine slots easily, it has now brought the possibility to book an appointment from within the app. Also Read - CoWIN website hacked, 150 million user data leaked? Centre denies claims

The initiative comes following the government’s announcement of new guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party apps. A total of 91 apps have been approved for providing COVID-19 vaccine booking slots in the country. You can book vaccination slots on the basis of age, location, vaccine type, and can even select between free and paid vaccines. Here’s how to book vaccine slots via Paytm. Also Read - How to fix incorrect name, gender, date of birth on COVID-19 vaccine certificate

How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot via Paytm App

Step 1- Open the Paytm app on your device and tap on the ‘Featured’ section below. Also Read - Free COVID vaccine for 18+ years from June 21: How to book vaccine slot on CoWIN

Step 2- On the Featured section, you will find ‘Vaccine Finder,’ click on it.

Step 3- A new window will pop up where can find if there is a COVID vaccination slot. In order to search for slots, you will have to enter your Pincode or state/district and your age.

Step 4- You will have to select whether the appointment is for the first or second dose as well. Enter the details and then tap on ‘Check availability.’

Step 5- Following this you will be required to enter the mobile number that you want to use for the COVID-19 vaccination appointment. The number once entered you will receive an OTP, type the OTP in the box you will find on the screen and click on ‘Submit.’

Step 4- The app will then show the list of available COVID vaccine slots. You can select a slot at your preferred hospital.

Step 5- You will have to select a time slot as well. Once done, just click on ‘Schedule Now,’ and your vaccination appointment will then be booked.

“Paytm users can now search, discover & also book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield at the nearest centre through the Paytm app. The service would help Indians seamlessly book vaccination slots and gain immunity, helping in fighting the ongoing pandemic,” Paytm stated.