comscore How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm App, get Covaxin and Covishield shots with these simple steps
  • Home
  • Apps
  • How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm App, get Covaxin and Covishield shots with these simple steps
News

How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm App, get Covaxin and Covishield shots with these simple steps

Apps

How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm Vaccine Slot Finder: Users can now book COVID-19 vaccination slots via the Paytm Vaccine Finder feature.

Paytm

Paytm will now allow users to book vaccination slots at the nearest vaccine center via its platform. While the company introduced Vaccine Finder on the app in May to help users look for available COVID vaccine slots easily, it has now brought the possibility to book an appointment from within the app. Also Read - CoWIN website hacked, 150 million user data leaked? Centre denies claims

The initiative comes following the government’s announcement of new guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party apps. A total of 91 apps have been approved for providing COVID-19 vaccine booking slots in the country. You can book vaccination slots on the basis of age, location, vaccine type, and can even select between free and paid vaccines. Here’s how to book vaccine slots via Paytm. Also Read - How to fix incorrect name, gender, date of birth on COVID-19 vaccine certificate

How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot via Paytm App

Step 1- Open the Paytm app on your device and tap on the ‘Featured’ section below. Also Read - Free COVID vaccine for 18+ years from June 21: How to book vaccine slot on CoWIN

Step 2- On the Featured section, you will find ‘Vaccine Finder,’ click on it.

Step 3- A new window will pop up where can find if there is a COVID vaccination slot. In order to search for slots, you will have to enter your Pincode or state/district and your age.

Step 4- You will have to select whether the appointment is for the first or second dose as well. Enter the details and then tap on ‘Check availability.’

Step 5- Following this you will be required to enter the mobile number that you want to use for the COVID-19 vaccination appointment. The number once entered you will receive an OTP, type the OTP in the box you will find on the screen and click on ‘Submit.’

Step 4- The app will then show the list of available COVID vaccine slots. You can select a slot at your preferred hospital.

Step 5- You will have to select a time slot as well. Once done, just click on ‘Schedule Now,’ and your vaccination appointment will then be booked.

“Paytm users can now search, discover & also book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield at the nearest centre through the Paytm app. The service would help Indians seamlessly book vaccination slots and gain immunity, helping in fighting the ongoing pandemic,” Paytm stated.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 15, 2021 5:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple TV+ free trial will now be reduced to 3 months: How to get for a year?
Apps
Apple TV+ free trial will now be reduced to 3 months: How to get for a year?
itel Magic 2 4G launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

itel Magic 2 4G launched in India: Price, specifications

Best smartphones for photography under Rs 20,000 to gift for Father's Day

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones for photography under Rs 20,000 to gift for Father's Day

Best smartphones for photography under Rs 20,000 to gift for Father's Day

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones for photography under Rs 20,000 to gift for Father's Day

How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm app

How To

How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm app

How to get Free Fire OB28 rewards for free via redeem codes

Gaming

How to get Free Fire OB28 rewards for free via redeem codes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

itel Magic 2 4G launched in India: Price, specifications

Google Workspace now available for everyone

Realme X9 India launch expected soon, appears on company's site

Twitter followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned

Beats Studio Buds launched: AirPods for Android devices

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Forza Horizon 5 Easter Eggs that you may have missed in launch trailer

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Motorola Moto G 5G: Which one is a better choice?

Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021

E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022 and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm app

How To

How to book COVID-19 vaccine slot via Paytm app
CoWIN website hacked, 150 million user data leaked? Centre denies claims

News

CoWIN website hacked, 150 million user data leaked? Centre denies claims
CoWIN: How to fix name, gender, date of birth error on COVID-19 vaccine certificate

How To

CoWIN: How to fix name, gender, date of birth error on COVID-19 vaccine certificate
Free COVID vaccine for 18+ years from June 21: How to book vaccine slot on CoWIN

How To

Free COVID vaccine for 18+ years from June 21: How to book vaccine slot on CoWIN
Fake CoWIN app link sent via SMS promises COVID-19 vaccine slot, it is a scam

News

Fake CoWIN app link sent via SMS promises COVID-19 vaccine slot, it is a scam

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 50 और Honor 50 SE फोन्स कल लॉन्च होने से पहले Geekbench पर हुए स्पॉट, खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा

Free Fire Redeem Codes: OB28 अपडेट के बाद मिलने वाले रिवॉर्ड्स को कैसे पाएं?

Free Fire Redeem Codes 15 June: मिलेंगे वेपन और डाइमंड रोयाल वाउचर जैसे रिवार्ड

Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate असली है या नकली, जानने के लिए अपनाएं यह आसान तरीका

Free Fire Emote 15 June: फ्री में मिलेगा लेजेंडरी इमोट्स, जानिए तरीका

Latest Videos

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy

Features

How To Download Aadhaar Card Online // Easiest way to download Aadhaar Card Soft Copy
OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV

News

OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV
How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page

Features

How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page
OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know

News

itel Magic 2 4G launched in India: Price, specifications
Mobiles
itel Magic 2 4G launched in India: Price, specifications
Google Workspace now available for everyone

Apps

Google Workspace now available for everyone
Realme X9 India launch expected soon, appears on company's site

News

Realme X9 India launch expected soon, appears on company's site
Twitter followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned

Apps

Twitter followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned
Beats Studio Buds launched: AirPods for Android devices

Wearables

Beats Studio Buds launched: AirPods for Android devices

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Best Sellers