How to book Incovacc nasal vaccine booster dose online

How To

The government of India has approved the commercial use of nasal vaccine dose Incovacc from Friday, and this is how you can book it online.

The Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise. While China is reportedly grappling to overcome the unexpected increase in positive patients, India and other countries are preparing against the onset of the new variant that is more infectious than previous ones. As a part of its preemptive efforts against the coronavirus, the Indian government recently nodded for the commercial inoculation using nasal vaccine for the first time.

Incovacc is not just India’s but also the world’s first nasal vaccine that will be administered to adults as a booster dose in order to make immunity against the coronavirus more effective. This needleless jab is given to individuals through nose, making it less scary for a large number of people who hesitated getting inoculated through a needle. Incovacc is now available for everyone through private vaccination centres, but you will need to book your appointment to get the vaccine, much like how you did the same for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

How to book Incovacc nasal vaccine dose online

The process to book the nasal vaccine is the same as previous vaccines. You will have to use the CoWIN portal to find the nearest vaccination centre and book a slot during which you can visit the centre and get your vaccine administered.

  • Go to the CoWIN website on a browser (www.cowin.gov.in). You can also use the app on your Android or iOS device.
  • If you have used the portal before, sign in using your mobile number or DigiLocker. If not, you can register using your mobile number.
  • After logging in to the portal, search for the schedule option, followed by entering you pin code or district name to find the nearest vaccination centre.
  • Choose the centre of your choice and look for the slot that suits your schedule.
  • Confirm your appointment.

Extra information

The Incovacc price is not out yet, so you will have to either check it with the vaccination centre or wait for the website to update the information. Anyone who has been administered both doses is eligible for the nasal vaccine dose. Since this is a heterologous dose, everyone, irrespective of whether they took Covishield, Covaxin, or Corbevax.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 2:05 PM IST
