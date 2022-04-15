Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) which operates metro service in Mumbai has introduced the concept of an ‘e-ticket’ for its commuters. This e-ticket can be booked directly from WhatsApp. It is claimed that “Mumbai Metro One is the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) in the world to offer e-tickets on WhatsApp”. Also Read - WhatsApp Groups to support Reactions, 32-member voice calls and more: Check details

For the unversed, this metro service runs on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route of the city. The commuters already have a Paper QR Ticket system that they can avail of through ticket counters.

How to book Mumbai Metro One e-ticket on WhatsApp

Here are the steps to book an e-ticket from WhatsApp now:

Open WhatsApp and send a “Hi” text to 9670008889 You will then get an OTP on WhatsApp

You need to show this OTP at the ticket counter and pay the required amount. This OTP will be valid for 5 minutes only. This one time password can be generated at the ticket counter to avail a metro within 20 minutes of booking time. As mentioned earlier, commuters already have the option to scan QR code and get a ticket on the platform.

Although, it would have been even more helpful if there was an option to know the fare of different routes directly from the WhatsApp bot. MMOPL has claimed that it has adopted many technological innovations like bank combo cards, mobile QR tickets and loyalty programs.

For the unversed, Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar is the first metro route in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metro One has a daily ridership of 2,60,000.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collaborated with WhatsApp to launch a WhatsApp chatbot called MyBMC Assist. This chatbot will allow the citizens of Mumbai to seek support, register complaints, apply for festival permissions, license renewal, payments and many more. Mumbaikars just need to send a “Hi” text on WhatsApp on 89999228999 to avail services from grievance redressal to license renewal.