comscore Steps to book your COVID-19 booster shot online now
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Book Slot Covid 19 Booster Dose Covaxin Covishield
News

How to book slot for COVID-19 booster shot

How To

Adults above the age of 18 years who have completed nine months after their second dose are eligible for the COVID-19 booster dose.

COVID-19

Image: Pixabay

Since COVID-19 cases are once again rising, especially in the Delhi-NCR region, now is the right time to get the COVID-19 booster shots now, of course only if you are eligible. Several cities including Noida, Delhi, Bulandshahr, Lucknow and more have once again pulled up their socks and have made masks mandatory for everyone. Also Read - Tesla’s Shanghai factory to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

COVID-19 booster shots: Eligibility

Adults above the age of 18 years who have completed nine months after their second dose are eligible for the booster dose. The vaccines are now available in all private centres. All citizens need to carry the vaccination certificate of their second dose. Also Read - Spotify rolls out the promised COVID-19 content advisory section for all users

COVID-19 booster dose: How to book a slot

Here is the step-by-step guide to book your booster shot slot now. People have an option to book the slot either from apps like Paytm, or even WhatsApp. They can also choose to book it directly from the CoWin website. Do note that citizens must use the same mobile number and ID card used for earlier doses.

  1. Open the CoWin website and select “Book Your Slot” under the “Precaution dose” section
  2. It will then ask you to enter the registered number (You need to enter the same mobile number that you used for the previous two doses).
  3. If you have completed nine months since your second dose, you will see an option to book a slot for the precaution dose.
  4. Tap on the “Schedule” option and enter your pin code
  5. Once done, you will see a list of vaccination centres available around you
  6. You can now decide the date and time of the slot as per your convenience, make the payment and get done with the procedure
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 6:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses
Apps
WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

Steps to book your COVID-19 booster shot online now

How To

Steps to book your COVID-19 booster shot online now

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Photo Gallery

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Dizo Watch S to go on sale at Rs 1,999: Alternatives that you can consider buying

Photo Gallery

Dizo Watch S to go on sale at Rs 1,999: Alternatives that you can consider buying

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Steps to book your COVID-19 booster shot online now

How To

Steps to book your COVID-19 booster shot online now
Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

automobile

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions
After Joe Rogan controversy, Spotify introduces "COVID-19 Guide" for users

Apps

After Joe Rogan controversy, Spotify introduces "COVID-19 Guide" for users
Google to relax vaccine rules, social distancing, and mask for employees: Check details

News

Google to relax vaccine rules, social distancing, and mask for employees: Check details
Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music

Apps

Joe Rogan controversy: Spotify loses $4 billion in market value as Neil Young pulls down music

हिंदी समाचार

यूनीक स्टीयरिंग वाली Lexus RZ 450e ने की एंट्री, सेकेंडों में तय करेगी लंबी दूरी

WhatsApp शुरू करेगा सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान, पैसे देकर यूजर को मिलेंगे एक्स्ट्रा फीचर्स

Netflix Vs Disney Plus Hotstar: किसका प्लान है आपके लिए बेस्ट?

Maruti Suzuki इस साल लॉन्च करेगी दो जबरदस्त SUV, क्रेटा-Seltos को मिलेगी टक्कर

4G डाउनलोडिंग स्पीड में जियो का 'राज', एयरटेल, वोडा रह गए पीछे

Latest Videos

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
Photo Gallery
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022
Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

Gaming

Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers