Since COVID-19 cases are once again rising, especially in the Delhi-NCR region, now is the right time to get the COVID-19 booster shots now, of course only if you are eligible. Several cities including Noida, Delhi, Bulandshahr, Lucknow and more have once again pulled up their socks and have made masks mandatory for everyone.
COVID-19 booster shots: Eligibility
Adults above the age of 18 years who have completed nine months after their second dose are eligible for the booster dose. The vaccines are now available in all private centres. All citizens need to carry the vaccination certificate of their second dose.
Adding an extra layer of safety!
Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres.
All 18+ who have completed 9 months after administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose.
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 8, 2022
COVID-19 booster dose: How to book a slot
Here is the step-by-step guide to book your booster shot slot now. People have an option to book the slot either from apps like Paytm, or even WhatsApp. They can also choose to book it directly from the CoWin website. Do note that citizens must use the same mobile number and ID card used for earlier doses.
- Open the CoWin website and select “Book Your Slot” under the “Precaution dose” section
- It will then ask you to enter the registered number (You need to enter the same mobile number that you used for the previous two doses).
- If you have completed nine months since your second dose, you will see an option to book a slot for the precaution dose.
- Tap on the “Schedule” option and enter your pin code
- Once done, you will see a list of vaccination centres available around you
- You can now decide the date and time of the slot as per your convenience, make the payment and get done with the procedure