Since COVID-19 cases are once again rising, especially in the Delhi-NCR region, now is the right time to get the COVID-19 booster shots now, of course only if you are eligible. Several cities including Noida, Delhi, Bulandshahr, Lucknow and more have once again pulled up their socks and have made masks mandatory for everyone.

COVID-19 booster shots: Eligibility

Adults above the age of 18 years who have completed nine months after their second dose are eligible for the booster dose. The vaccines are now available in all private centres. All citizens need to carry the vaccination certificate of their second dose.

Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres. All 18+ who have completed 9 months after administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. 📖 https://t.co/NDs4AeprmB — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 8, 2022

COVID-19 booster dose: How to book a slot

Here is the step-by-step guide to book your booster shot slot now. People have an option to book the slot either from apps like Paytm, or even WhatsApp. They can also choose to book it directly from the CoWin website. Do note that citizens must use the same mobile number and ID card used for earlier doses.