How to Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot on call - Here's the complete details

COVID-19 vaccination slot booking for the age group 18-44 began a couple of weeks ago. While on-site registration and appointment for COVID-19 vaccination were enabled on the CoWin portal, a large number of people, especially those living in rural areas are struggling to register their names in the portal. To bring relief to the citizens, the government has announced a new helpline to enable booking/registering vaccine slot via phone call.

National Health Authority (NHA) chief RS Sharma said that people will now be able to book the COVID-19 vaccine slot with the helpline number '1075.'

While many living in rural areas are having issues with online access for booking slots, Sharma (as quoted saying to ANI) said that "all common service centers partnering with the government will now register/book slots for vaccination in rural areas." He further noted that whether it is a VVIP or a normal citizen, everyone has access to the same data about vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination helpline number: How to book/register a COVID-19 vaccination slot on phone call

Dial the helpline number ‘1075’ on your phone. Once the call is placed, you will be asked whether to know details about CoWin or book a COVID-19 vaccine slot. Press ‘2’ to register/book a slot for vaccine and your call will be transferred to a representative. Keep your documents in hand (Aadhaar card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, Pension Passbook, NPR Smart Card, or Voter ID) and follow the procedure as stated by the representative to register/book an appointment. It is worth mentioning, that while we tried booking a slot for the vaccine, the representative cited that the helpline number is only taking registration for the vaccine at the moment.

That said, besides the COWIN portal and the newly announced helpline number, you can also book a vaccine slot via the Arogya Setu app. In addition, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare this week released new guidelines for the integration of the vaccine CoWIN site with third-party apps. As per the guidelines, the govt will let app developers include the CoWIN API in their own platforms and allow everyone to directly book vaccine slot