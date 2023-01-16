Paytm is a major digital payments app that also allows users to book train tickets via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Paytm lets users book Tatkal tickets, check live train running status and track the platform number. Additionally, it has a new PNR confirmation prediction feature that will let them “get an approximate of whether their tickets will get confirmed”. Users can even check the train delay history to save time. Also Read - Data breach: Data of 3 crore Indian Railways passengers being sold on dark web

Paytm allows users to book train tickets by making payments with Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, netbanking, debit cards and credit cards. As per the company, “Paytm has zero payment charges on UPI payments and allows users the option of paying later with Paytm Postpaid.” Also Read - Paytm trends 2022: Delhi-NCR becomes digital payments capital

How to book train tickets on Paytm

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can book railway train tickets via Paytm. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Paytm bags best payment app, Boat gets best indigenous brand of the year

Visit the Paytm website Select the Source and Destination cities, Date of the journey Now click on the “Search” button Choose your train and check seat availability Select the desired seats, class and date of travel Click on the “Book” button and enter your IRCTC login ID Enter the requisite form and click the “Book” button Once done, proceed with payment by choosing a method of your preference from options: Debit/Credit Card, Net banking or Paytm Wallet. You will then be directed to the IRCTC website to enter the password Just enter the password and you are good to go

Users will then receive an instant auto update of their payment and ticket through an e-mail and an SMS on their registered email ID and mobile number respectively.

As per the company, “For easy access, Paytm offers a multilingual app support of more than 10 languages to the users with a 24×7 support in case users need any help regarding train tickets booking. For convenient travel, the app allows users to book tickets under different quotas for senior citizens and ladies. “