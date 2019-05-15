How to book train tickets using Google Pay and UPI payment at no extra cost

Google Pay is one of the most widely used digital payment apps in the country. While it allows users to send or receive and make merchant payments, it also has a nifty feature that allows users to book train tickets via IRCTC right from the main app available for iOS and Android. While the feature was first announced in March, it is being rolled out widely to all users now. There are number of advantages of using Google Pay to book tickets since it uses UPI for payment, there is no additional fee or charges to be paid for the tickets. The amount is, of course, dedicated directly from your bank account, simplifying payment process.

How to get started with ticket bookings on Google Pay

Google Pay has enabled the feature where users can book train tickets for Indian Railways with the help of a partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The app not only allows users to book tickets, but also includes option to cancel bookings or check status of their train bookings all within one app. One of the prerequisites for booking from within Google Pay app is that users must have an active IRCTC account. If you don’t have an account then there is an option to create one but it takes you to another app. Here is how you can book ticket.

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on iOS or Android device and scroll down to the Businesses section. Once there, look for an option labelled as “Trains” and tap on it to start the process of booking your train tickets.

Step 2: The first screen lists the process of booking tickets through the app. Below that options, you will see a bright purple message that reads “Book train tickets”. Tap on this icon to get started.

Step 3: Once clicked, it will take you to a page where you can start searching for trains. Google‘s UI is pretty straight forward, and has options like Origin, Destination, Departure Date and Quota. Enter these details and the app will immediately populate the train options for you. There is no option to book Tatkal tickets just yet.

Step 4: The list of trains show up based on your search and it automatically lists availability details which is broken down into the classes of seats available on that particular train. The price for these tickets are listed right next to the class shown and there is option called “Select” and users can tap on it to confirm their booking.

Step 5: Fill in your IRCTC user ID or create an account and then add passengers or infant. Once these details are added, users can add their contact information, preferences like coach number and auto upgrade option and optional GST details.

Step 6: In the next step, you need to select UPI as the mode of payment for your tickets and enter your IRCTC password. The process will complete your ticket booking and it seems more simplified than that offered by IRCTC itself.