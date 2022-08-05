comscore How to book Uber ride via WhatsApp
News

How to book Uber ride on WhatsApp: Step-by-Step Guide

How To

Here's how you can book an Uber ride on WhatsApp in a few simple steps.

How to book Uber ride

Uber announced the ability to book rides directly via WhatsApp this week in India. The new feature does what it says, it lets you quickly book an Uber ride without the hassle of opening the Uber app. But as simple as it sounds, it appears to be confusing to some, as they try to book a cab themselves on WhatsApp. Also Read - Uber now allows booking cabs, bikes, autos on WhatsApp: Here's how it works

In this story, we will show you how you can easily book an Uber ride on WhatsApp in a few seconds. Unlike the Uber app, which you will need to open and login into in order to book a ride, you can simply send pickup and drop-off instructions on your most used app (probably) – WhatsApp. Also Read - Uber-Zomato deal: Cab aggregator likely to sell stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore

How to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and send ‘Hi’ or ‘Hi Uber’ on this WhatsApp number ( +91 7292000002).  You can also scan this QR code from your phone’s camera app to get started. Also Read - Ola and Uber rebut the rumors of their merger

Step 2: Now, you need to send your pickup and drop-off locations.

Step 3: After you follow the step above, you will get the expected fare, showing you how much you need to pay for your ride.

Step 4: Lastly, you need to confirm the ride.

As soon as a nearby driver accepts your request, you will get a notification on WhatsApp itself. And thereafter, you can track all the details of your ride in the chat.

Points to be Noted 

  • You can only book a ride via WhatsApp if you have signed up with your mobile number. You won’t be able to use this feature if you used an email/password method to book a ride.
  • Another thing to note is, that this feature currently works only in the Delhi NCR region. But we expect, Uber to expand the ability in other regions too including cities like Mumbai, Banglore, and more.
  • Uber has offered support for both English and Hindi language, which means, aside from English, you can also book a ride to your office or any other place in the aforementioned region by typing Hindi words.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 11:05 PM IST

