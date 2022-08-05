Uber announced the ability to book rides directly via WhatsApp this week in India. The new feature does what it says, it lets you quickly book an Uber ride without the hassle of opening the Uber app. But as simple as it sounds, it appears to be confusing to some, as they try to book a cab themselves on WhatsApp. Also Read - Uber now allows booking cabs, bikes, autos on WhatsApp: Here's how it works

In this story, we will show you how you can easily book an Uber ride on WhatsApp in a few seconds. Unlike the Uber app, which you will need to open and login into in order to book a ride, you can simply send pickup and drop-off instructions on your most used app (probably) – WhatsApp.

How to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and send 'Hi' or 'Hi Uber' on this WhatsApp number ( +91 7292000002). You can also scan this QR code from your phone's camera app to get started.

Step 2: Now, you need to send your pickup and drop-off locations.

Step 3: After you follow the step above, you will get the expected fare, showing you how much you need to pay for your ride.

Step 4: Lastly, you need to confirm the ride.

As soon as a nearby driver accepts your request, you will get a notification on WhatsApp itself. And thereafter, you can track all the details of your ride in the chat.

Points to be Noted