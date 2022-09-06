comscore How to buy items on Minecraft Marketplace: A step-by-step guide
How to buy items on Minecraft Marketplace: A step-by-step guide

How To

Minecoins can be used to buy different items in Minecraft including skins, maps, and more.

Minecraft Marketplace

Mojang Studio brough a new way of getting downloadable content in MinecraftMinecraft Guide: How to change game modes in Minecraft with the launch of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. The game developer introduced a Marketplace, which is an in-game store for community-made and official creations, that enables players to buy different items such as mini-games, skins, maps, texture packs, and more to use in the game. It also introduced in-game tokens known as Minecoins which players can use for purchasing items in the game and can be bought in the game store. However, not all community made content requires Minecoins. Some packs and worlds can be downloaded for free. Also Read - Call of Duty games will be available for ‘several more years’ on Sony PlayStation

Notably, upon entering the Minecraft Marketplace, players will see all the featured content available along with different categories for creations. Players can either browse the given categories or select the type of creations they would like to view. They can also narrow down the creations even further using Filters. Now, filters can be used to specify the type of content players would like to browse. There are multiple filters that can be applied to help you determine what they would like to purchase or download. Some of the filters that players can apply are: pack types, minecoins, bundles, realms plus, and ratings. Also Read - How to transfer photos from your iPhone to Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

If you are new to Minecraft, here is a step-by-step guide of how players can buy items in Marketplace: Also Read - Microsoft spots TikTok bug that could expose private videos of millions of users

How to buy items on Minecraft Marketplace

Step 1: Click on Minecraft Marketplace button in the main menu

Step 2: Choose the desired content page from the main splash screen. Here, players have access to a variety of filters, including those based on the item’s star rating, price, and type of downloadable content.

Step 3: Now open the DLC’s page. You will be able to purchase content directly here. Once you do so, that is, open the page you will get the option to submit pertinent payment information and buy Minecoins through micro-transactions if they do not have enough Minecoins to complete the transaction. Free DLC won’t need this specific step, and the download will start immediately

Step 4: At the world-creation and editing menu, players can get access to newly downloaded texture packs, resource packs, and maps

Step 5: Successfully downloaded new player skins can be found under the dressing room option at the main menu. The pause menu in-game also provides access to the dressing room.

  • Published Date: September 6, 2022 7:06 PM IST
