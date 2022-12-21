comscore How to cancel your Disney Plus Hotstar subscription now: A step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Cancel Disney Plus Hotstar Subscription Ott Price India
News

How to cancel Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

How To

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you cancel your Disney Plus Hotstar subscription now and how to re-subscribe if you want to.

Highlights

  • Disney Plus Hotstar offer Marvel, Star Wars and major Hindi content including regional language films, series.
  • Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans are available at a starting price of Rs 299 in India.
  • Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can cancel your Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. 
Untitled design - 2022-12-21T180638.067

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the most popular content streaming platforms in India, alongside Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. While it does offer all the Marvel, Star Wars, HBO and major Hindi content, many of you might still not be finding the content that matches your taste. Or maybe you want to cut down on your monthly expenses but unsubscribing to some services. Also Read - Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video password sharing may soon be illegal in THIS country

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can cancel your Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. Also Read - Netflix: How to watch Christmas movies

How to cancel Disney Plus Hotstar

  1. Log in to your Disney+ Hotstar app or website via your web browser
  2. Select your profile
  3. Go to “My Account” from the menu in the top right corner
  4. Select the “Cancel subscription” option
  5. Fill out the survey that will need details as to why you want to cancel the subscription and more.

And that’s it! You are good to go! Also Read - Airtel revamps Cricket prepaid plans with Amazon Prime Video subscription

In case you change your mind and want to re-subscribe after some days/months. All you need to do is visit the Disney Plus Hotstar app or website and login with your old login credentials.

Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans in India

Here are the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans available in India currently.

Plan Price Benefits
Disney+ Hotstar (No Subscription) Free
Select Movies with ads
Select TV Shows with ads
5 minutes of live cricket streaming
Disney+ Hotstar Premium Rs 1,499 per year
All content (movies, TV shows, specials, live sports)
Ad-free movies and TV shows (except sports)
Up to 4 devices
Up to 4K (2160p) resolution
Dolby 5.1 Audio
Disney+ Hotstar Super Rs 899 per year
All content (movies, TV shows, specials, live sports)
Ad-supported content
Up to 2 devices
Up to Full HD (1080p) resolution
Dolby 5.1 Audio
Disney+ Hotstar Premium Rs 299 per month
All content (movies, TV shows, specials, live sports)
Ad-free movies and TV shows (except sports)
Up to 4 devices
Up to 4K (2160p) resolution
Dolby 5.1 Audio

 

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 6:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Twitter announces Grey checkmarks for government accounts: Check details
Apps
Twitter announces Grey checkmarks for government accounts: Check details
Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video password sharing may soon be illegal in THIS country

News

Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video password sharing may soon be illegal in THIS country

Lava X3 sale starts from December 27

Mobiles

Lava X3 sale starts from December 27

How to watch Christmas films on Netflix

How To

How to watch Christmas films on Netflix

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu OTT release date announced

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu OTT release date announced

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo has a surprise for fans, but only for the fans who buy flagships

Twitter announces Grey checkmarks for government accounts: Check details

Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video password sharing may soon be illegal in THIS country

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu OTT release date announced

Apple iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?