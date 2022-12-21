Disney+ Hotstar is one of the most popular content streaming platforms in India, alongside Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. While it does offer all the Marvel, Star Wars, HBO and major Hindi content, many of you might still not be finding the content that matches your taste. Or maybe you want to cut down on your monthly expenses but unsubscribing to some services. Also Read - Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video password sharing may soon be illegal in THIS country

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can cancel your Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. Also Read - Netflix: How to watch Christmas movies

How to cancel Disney Plus Hotstar

Log in to your Disney+ Hotstar app or website via your web browser Select your profile Go to “My Account” from the menu in the top right corner Select the “Cancel subscription” option Fill out the survey that will need details as to why you want to cancel the subscription and more.

And that’s it! You are good to go! Also Read - Airtel revamps Cricket prepaid plans with Amazon Prime Video subscription

In case you change your mind and want to re-subscribe after some days/months. All you need to do is visit the Disney Plus Hotstar app or website and login with your old login credentials.

Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans in India

Here are the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plans available in India currently.