How to cancel your Netflix subscription

If you cancel the subscription with time left in the billing period, you can use Netflix until the end of the billing period.

Image: Pixabay

Although Netflix is one of the best streaming services in India, one cannot ignore the fact that it is one of the most expensive platforms as well. Hence, you are looking to save up on streaming services, Netflix is on the top of the list. If you are also planning to save your money, here’s how you can cancel your Netflix subscription now. Also Read - Netflix saves 195 years a day by using ‘Skip Intro’ button: Story behind the feature

  1. Open the Netflix app on your smartphone and tap on the profile icon on the top right corner.
  2. Go to the “Account” section
  3. Scroll down and tap on the “Cancel Membership” option. You will be redirected to the “Cancel Plan” page.
  4. Tap on the “Finish Cancellation” option

For the unversed, if you cancel the subscription with time left in the billing period, you can use Netflix until the end of the billing period. To check the renewal date of the plan, you need to visit the “Accounts” section by following the steps mentioned above and then tapping on the “Billing Details” option. You will see the “Next Billing Date”, “Plan” and other billing details. Also Read - Netflix knows when you shared your password, and now it wants you to pay for it

In case you are planning to rejoin Netflix after some time, you will see your Viewing Activity for the last 10 months before you canceled the subscription. As per Netflix, “Available for 10 months are: Also Read - Top crime series/films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Your recommendations

Ratings

Account details

Gameplay history

Game saves (as long as the game and game data wasn’t deleted from your device)

To bring you up to speed, Netflix is testing a way to crack down on the practice of password sharing among friends and family members who don’t live in the same household by making them pay an extra fee. The two features that the streaming platform is testing are ‘Add an Extra Member’ and ‘Transfer Profile to a New Account’. Netflix said that it is planning to test these features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru and that they will be available to its users in these countries in the coming days.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 1:24 PM IST

