comscore How to cancel Netflix subscription on Android, iOS, web
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Cancel Your Netflix Subscription On Android Ios And Web
News

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on Android, iOS and web

How To

Don't want watch shows and movies on Netflix anymore? Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can cancel Netflix subscription.

Netflix

Image: Pixabay

Cutting down the hours you spend online? We don’t blame you. The total time that we spend online has increased drastically in the past couple of years. From work to social media apps to OTT platforms, there is ample to keep us staring at our screens for a long time. And so it is natural for you to cut down on your on-screen. One of ways you can do that is by reducing the time that you spend on OTT platform. So, in order to help you do that, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you cancel your Netflix subscription. Also Read - Series to binge-watch on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video now

How to cancel Netflix subscription on the web

Step 1: Open a web browser such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge and go to Netflix.com. Also Read - Movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video during long weekend

Step 2: Now click the downward-pointing arrow in the top right of the page next to your profile image. Also Read - How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your phone

Step 3: Now click the ‘Account’ option.

Step 4: Under the Membership and Billing section, click on the ‘Cancel Membership’ button. Then confirm your selection by clicking on the ‘Finish Cancel’ button.

Step 5: If you have a DVD plan, you can click ‘Cancel your DVD plan’ option to delete your Netflix account.

How to cancel Netflix subscription on iOS

Step 1: Open Netflix app on your iPhone.

Step 2: On the top right corner of the app, click on your profile icon.

Step 3: Next, tap the Account option.

Step 4: Under the Billing Details section, tap the Cancel Membership option.

Step 5: Confirm your selection by tapping the ‘Finish Cancellation’ option.

How to cancel Netflix subscription via Apple’s iTunes

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Next, tap the ‘iTunes & App Store’ option.

Step 3: Now, tap the Apple ID at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Tap ‘View Apple ID’ option in the following window.

Step 5: Next, tap the ‘Subscriptions’ option.

Step 6: Scroll down to the option that reads Netflix and tap it.

Step 7: Tap the ‘Cancel Subscription’ option and then tap ‘Confirm’ to confirm your selection.

How to cancel Netflix subscription via Google Play Store

Step 1: Open Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner of the app.

Step 3: Tap the Subscription option.

Step 4: Tap the Netflix option.

Step 5: Tap the ‘Cancel Subscription’ option and then tap ‘Confirm’ to confirm your selection.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 8:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 phones to launch in August
Photo Gallery
Top 5 phones to launch in August
Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Features

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Xiaomi s first humanoid robot can detect human emotions

News

Xiaomi s first humanoid robot can detect human emotions

Moto Tab G62 emerges on Geekbench revealing key details

Mobiles

Moto Tab G62 emerges on Geekbench revealing key details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Xiaomi s first humanoid robot can detect human emotions

Moto Tab G62 emerges on Geekbench revealing key details

OnePlus 10T 5G software update brings several fixes, now rolling out

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India priced at Rs 7.77 lakh, 30.9km/kg mileage: Check details

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Related Topics

Latest Videos

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details
Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More

Features

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More
OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999