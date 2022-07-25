comscore How to capture a screenshot in Lenovo laptop
How to capture a screenshot in Lenovo laptop: A step-by-step guide

Did you just get a new Lenovo laptop and you are looking for ways to capture a screenshot? Here is an easy guide for you.

Lenovo

Image: Lenovo

Tech companies these days are making major changes to the overall design of laptops to make them more appealing to the users. In addition to loading them up with latest technology and improving the overall design, companies are also making changes to the keyboard in a bid to make it easier for users to perform routine tasks simply by pressing a button. While this increases the ease of using laptops in the long run, it increases the time taken to get acquainted with using these new tools. So, if you got a new Lenovo laptop, here is an easy guide using which you can capture screenshots on it. Also Read - Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

It is worth noting that these hacks will work no matter whether you are running Windows 11 or Windows 10 on your Lenovo laptop. Also Read - How to turn off automatic updates in Windows 10: A step-by-step guide

How to capture screenshot in Lenovo laptop using Snipping tool

Step 1: Go the webpage or the document of which you want to capture a screenshot of. Also Read - Best Lenovo Tab P11 Plus alternatives: From Xiaomi Pad 5 to iPad 10.2 (2021)

Step 2: Now left-click the Snipping Tool in the Taskbar. Alternatively, you can click the Search Bar at the bottom and type Snipping Tool option to open the tool.

Step 3: Next, select New.

Step 4: Select the window using the mouse (or trackpad). Now move the mouse pointer to the window and left-click. The selected window should have a red border.

Step 5: Now you will see the Snipping Tool loading the image that you have snipped. Click on the three dots at the right side and click on the Save option.

Step 6: Select a location for your file and give a same and then click on OK button to confirm your selection.

How to capture screenshot in Lenovo laptop using Snipping tool shortcuts

Step 1: Press Windows Key + Shift + S to use the Snipping Tool and create a screen snip.

Step 2: Press Ctrl + S keys to save the snip.

How to capture screenshot in Lenovo laptop using Print Screen Key

Step 1: Go the webpage or the document of which you want to capture a screenshot of.

Step 2: Load a Paint program such as Microsoft Paint or Paint 3D.

Step 3: Press the Print Screen key.

Step 4: Select the Paint program and press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot.

Step 5:: Resize the snip as per your requirements and then go to File > Save As to save the snip the file format of your choice.

Alternatively, you can press the Windows logo key and the Print Screen key to take a screenshot. Then you can paste the image into a Paint program or check the Pictures folder C:\Users\username\Pictures\Screenshots.

  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 1:41 PM IST

