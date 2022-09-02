comscore How to capture a screenshot on your Apple device
How to capture a screenshot on your iPhone, iPad, Mac

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you capture a screenshot on your Mac PC, iPhone or iPad.

Image: Apple

Screenshots can come in handy especially if you want to share something with a friend or a colleague on the go. They are also incredibly useful when you want to remember a piece of information that is not readily available to users. While the process of capturing a screenshot is simple, it is the differences in the process opted by device makes that can confuse consumers. So, if you are new to Apple‘s ecosystem, here is a step-by-step guide that you can use to capture a screenshot on your iPhone, Mac or iPad. Also Read - Apple might call its larger non-Pro model the iPhone 14 Plus: Report

How to capture a screenshot on your Mac

Capture complete screen Also Read - Apple might discontinue a few iPod models this month

Step 1: Press and hold Shift + Command + 3 buttons. Also Read - How to transfer photos from your iPhone to Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

Step 2: When you see a thumbnail in the corner of your screen, click it to edit the screenshot. Alternatively, you can wait for the screenshot to save to your desktop.

Capture a portion of the screen

Step 1: Press and hold Shift + Command + 4 buttons.

Step 2: Drag the crosshair to select the area of the screen that you want to capture. To move the selection, press and hold Space bar while dragging. To cancel taking the screenshot, press the Escape key.

Step 3: To take the screenshot, release your mouse or trackpad button.

Step 4:If you see a thumbnail in the corner of your screen, click it to edit the screenshot.

Capture a window or menu

Step 1: Open the window or menu that you want to capture.

Step 2: Press and hold Shift + Command + 4 + Space bar keys. On doing so, the pointer will change to a camera icon. At this point, you can cancel taking the screenshot by pressing the Escape key.

Step 3: Now, click the window or menu that you want to capture.

Step 4: To exclude the window’s shadow from the screenshot, press and hold the Option key while you click.

Step 5: If you see a thumbnail in the corner of your screen, click it to edit the screenshot.

How to capture a screenshot on your iPhone

To capture a screenshot on your Apple iPhone, here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Press the side button and the volume up button at the same time.

Step 2: Tap the Save screenshot in Photos option.

How to capture a screenshot on your iPad

Step 1: Press the top button and either volume button at the same time.

Step 2: Now release both the buttons.

Step 3: After you take a screenshot, a thumbnail temporarily appears in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap the thumbnail to open it or swipe left to dismiss it.

  Published Date: September 2, 2022 4:15 PM IST
