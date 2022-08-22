comscore How to take scrolling screenshot on Chrome (PC)
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Capture Scrolling Screenshot On Chrome Windows 11 10
News

How to capture scrolling screenshot on Chrome (Windows 11/10)

How To

Here's how you can take a scrolling screenshot on the Google Chrome browser. With this hack, you can easily capture the entire web page's screenshot and save it on your computer.

Google Chrome

Image: Pixabay

While browsing websites on Google Chrome, you might come across some web page that you might want to take a screenshot of. However, since the webpage is long, you might have to take multiple screenshots. The easy way of taking an entire screenshot of that webpage is by taking a scrolling screenshot. Also Read - Beware Google Chrome users! Indian government has a warning for you

Similar to smartphones, you can also take a scrolling screenshot on your PC. Especially in the Chrome browser, where you can find multiple extensions to enhance your browsing experience. In order to take a scrolling screenshot on Chrome, we will be using an extension. Also Read - How to download and install Google Chrome on Mac

How to take scrolling screenshots on Chrome

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome browser on your PC.
Step 2: Head to Chrome extensions and search for the GoFullPage chrome extension. Or, you directly visit the page by clicking here.
Step 3: Tap on Add to Chrome.
Step 4: Now, visit the webpage that you want to take a screenshot of.
Step 5: Tap on the extensions button at the top right. (it looks like a puzzle piece).
Step 6: You should now be seeing all the available Chrome extensions. To find the newly installed GoFullPage chrome extension, scroll down, and to the right side of the extension tap on the pin button.
Now the extension should be pinned on the top.
Step 7: Lastly, tap on the GoFullPage extension and it will capture a scrolling screenshot.
You can then download it and save it on your computer. That’s how easily you can take a scrolling screenshot or a full screenshot of a webpage on Chrome.
Also Read - How to force Dark Mode on Chrome browser: Step-by-Step guide
  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 8:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to take scrolling screenshot on Google Chrome
How To
How to take scrolling screenshot on Google Chrome
Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder OTT release date: Disney+ Hotstar premier revealed

Entertainment

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder OTT release date: Disney+ Hotstar premier revealed

How to share your location on Android via Google Maps

How To

How to share your location on Android via Google Maps

How to schedule emails in iOS 16 with Apple Mail

How To

How to schedule emails in iOS 16 with Apple Mail

How to find Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16

How To

How to find Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder OTT release date: Disney+ Hotstar premier revealed

Delhi-based startup develops anti-pollution helmet for bike riders

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric spotted in clear images on Indian roads

Warner Bros Discovery delays its plan to launch HBO Max India

Infinix to soon launch a budget smartphone in India: Check details

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More