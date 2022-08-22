While browsing websites on Google Chrome, you might come across some web page that you might want to take a screenshot of. However, since the webpage is long, you might have to take multiple screenshots. The easy way of taking an entire screenshot of that webpage is by taking a scrolling screenshot. Also Read - Beware Google Chrome users! Indian government has a warning for you

Similar to smartphones, you can also take a scrolling screenshot on your PC. Especially in the Chrome browser, where you can find multiple extensions to enhance your browsing experience. In order to take a scrolling screenshot on Chrome, we will be using an extension.

How to take scrolling screenshots on Chrome

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome browser on your PC.

Step 2: Head to Chrome extensions and search for the GoFullPage chrome extension. Or, you directly visit the page by clicking here

Step 3: Tap on Add to Chrome.

Step 4: Now, visit the webpage that you want to take a screenshot of.

Step 5: Tap on the extensions button at the top right. (it looks like a puzzle piece).

Step 6: You should now be seeing all the available Chrome extensions. To find the newly installed GoFullPage chrome extension, scroll down, and to the right side of the extension tap on the pin button.

Now the extension should be pinned on the top.

Step 7: Lastly, tap on the GoFullPage extension and it will capture a scrolling screenshot.

You can then download it and save it on your computer. That’s how easily you can take a scrolling screenshot or a full screenshot of a webpage on Chrome.