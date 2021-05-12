How to change address in Aadhaar card online without address proof

Aadhaar card is an important document that comes with a 12-digit unique number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. The document is required to establish the identity of every Indian citizen. The Aadhaar card is necessary for availing of a subsidy, government services, pension benefits, and is mandatory while filing income tax returns. Notably, the UIDAI website provides certain tools to help users avoid discrepancies like filing in the wrong address. Users can visit Aadhaar enrolment centre/Aadhaar Seva Kendra to update details but given the pandemic crisis, it is better and safe to opt for the online service. That said, in case you are looking for a workaround to update your address in the Aadhaar card online without address proof here is a simple step-by-step process you can follow. Also Read - How to apply for Aadhaar card for your newborn

How to change/update address in Aadhaar card online without proof

Updating Aadhaar details online isn't that complicated. You will need your Aadhaar number and the mobile number registered with it. As per UIDAI, the Aadhaar address of the address verifier be it a family member or relative will be used to update the Aadhaar following the verifier's consent.

Step 1: Go to uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Once opened, go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab and select ‘update your address online.’

Step 3: On the leading page, click on ‘Request Validation Letter.’

Step 4: Following this enter your Aadhaar number, captcha code and click on the OTP button. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Once you receive the OTP enter it in the required field.

Step 5: A new window will pop up where you will have to enter the Aadhaar details of your verifier and click on the ‘Send Request’ option you will find below.

Step 6: Once clicked, you will find the following details- your request for address validation Letter has been initiated and an SMS has been sent to the address Verifier’s mobile for his/her consent; a message of confirmation will be sent after the Address Verifier gives his/her consent, following this you will receive a link via SMS, opening which will allow you to login again.

Step 7: The address verifier will have to open the link sent via SMS and provide his/her consent to use their address as your own address. For this, once the link is opened, the verifier will have to enter the OTP that they will receive on their registered mobile to give their consent.

Step 8: Once the verifier provides their consent, you will receive an SMS with a link and service request number (SRN). Open the link and enter the SRN number, captcha code. Then tap on ‘Send OTP.’

Step 9: Enter the OTP that you have received on your registered mobile number and click on login.

Step 10: The webpage will then show the address that will be updated on your Aadhaar card, give consent in the tick box, and then press the Submit option.

The request once submitted successfully, a validation letter will be sent to the address. The validation letter carries a secret code which you will have to enter on the UIDAI site by clicking ‘Update Address online’> Aadhaar number> captcha code > generate OTP> login to site> Update Address via Secret Code> enter the secret code> Proceed. Once the process is complete, your address in the Aadhaar card will get updated.