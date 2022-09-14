Driving License is one of the most crucial documents for Indian citizens who drive a vehicle, whether it is a two-wheeler, a four-wheeler, or even an electric vehicle. It not only has your address but it also lists out the kind of vehicles that you are qualified to drive. Also Read - WhatsApp users can download PAN card, Driving License, Class X certificate, vehicle RC on their phone: Here's how

If you recently moved to a new city and your address has changed, it is important that you get these changes reflected on your driving license as well. The process of changing the address can be done by two methods- online and offline by visiting the local RTO.

If you are leaning towards the online option, here’s an easy guide on how to change address in Driving Licence online:

Documents required to change address on driving license

Before beginning the process you will need some documents to apply for the change of address on a driving license. The list of required documents is giving below:

1. Application in Form 33

2. Certificate of registration (RC of the vehicle)

3. Proof of new address

4. Valid insurance certificate

5. Pollution under control certificate

6. Smart card fee

7. No Objection Certificate from financier (in case of hypothecation)

8. Attested copy of PAN card or Form 60 and Form 61(as applicable)

9. Chassis & Engine Pencil Print

10. Signature Identification of owner

How to change address on a Driving License online

Step 1: Go to the official website of Parivahan Sarathi that is https://sarathi.parivahan.gov.in

Step 2: Select your current state from the dropdown menu that appeared on the homepage

Step 3: A page of different services will be displayed. Click on the Apply for Change of Address option

Step 4: Instructions for Application Submission page will appear. Click on the Continue button after reading the instructions

Step 5: Fill up your DL number, date of birth, and captcha code

Step 6: Now click on Get DL Details button

Step 7: Your personal information will be shown on the next page. Confirm the details by selecting Yes

Step 8: Now select the category of your driving license and enter the Pincode of your present address to auto-pick the concerned RTO

Step 9: Then click on Continue

Step 10: The page for editing the information will open. Enter your new address, and captcha, and select the Continue button

Step 11: Take a print of the application number

Step 12: Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 13: Click on the Print Receipt option after the successful payment for future reference.