comscore How to change background in Zoom video calling app | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to change background in Zoom video calling app?
News

How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

How To

If you are using the Zoom video calling app and don't know how to change the background, then read on to know more about it.

  • Published: July 29, 2020 7:18 PM IST
Zoom video calling service logo

As people these days are staying indoors, they are using more social media or video calling apps to remain connected to friends or colleagues. Some of the apps that users weren’t even using have gained massive engagement score or download percentage. In India, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications and the go-to app for video or voice calling. There are other apps as well like Google Meet or Zoom, which are used for meetings and events. Also Read - WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support in a WhatsApp Web-like implementation

If you are working from home then there is a possibility you used the Zoom video calling app at least once to connect with your colleagues. Zoom simplifies the process of connecting in a big way. All you need is to click on the link and then get connected either via the browser or the app. With free tier, Zoom lets you add up to 100 participants and run a call for as long as 40-minute per group. This includes HD voice and video and screen sharing as well. Zoom does have security issues, but its enterprise options starting at $14.99 per month is more suitable for large organizations. Also Read - How to listen to WhatsApp Voice Notes discreetly via your phone's earpiece

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Virtual background feature

There are reports claiming that Google Meet will soon offer blur background feature to its video calling app. While this is yet to hit Google’s app, it is already available on the Zoom app. However, the virtual background feature is only available for iOS users of Zoom. If Google adds this feature for Android users, then it would be a big relief for some as they don’t have to take care about messy background. Also Read - How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

In the Zoom video calling app, you will witness a few default background options under the “Virtual background” feature. You also get an option to choose your own photo and add that in the background. The Zoom app users can also add blur in the background. For this, you just need to take any photo and blur it using a photo editing app, and you are done.

How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

Zoom app

Step 1: Open the Zoom app, join or host a meeting, and tap “More,” which is located in the bottom right corner.

Step 2: Select Virtual Background and choose any photo you want. Once you choose one of the backgrounds, the Zoom app will automatically change your background screen.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2020 7:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Nokia 2.4 smartphone details revealed online
News
Nokia 2.4 smartphone details revealed online
How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

How To

How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon

News

Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon

Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text

News

Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text

Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data

News

Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data

Most Popular

Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Nokia 2.4 smartphone details revealed online

Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon

Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text

Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data

Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

How To

How to change background in Zoom video calling app?
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Camera Phone in India
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

हिंदी समाचार

TikTok की मुश्किल और बढ़ेगी! इस देश में भी चल रही बैन करने की तैयारी

OnePlus Nord Review : मिड रेंज सेगमेंट का किंंग

जियो अपने अगले Jio Phone को इस नाम से कर सकती है लॉन्च, सामने आई कुछ डिटेल्स

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review : मिड बजट सेगमेंट में बेहतर है कैमरा क्वालिटी

Chinese app ban: TikTok ऐप की हो सकती है वापसी, भारत में डाटा सेंटर बनाने को तैयार

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Nokia 2.4 smartphone details revealed online
News
Nokia 2.4 smartphone details revealed online
Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon

News

Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon
Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text

News

Google Gboard now lets you copy images and scan text
Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data

News

Google Stadia now works via 4G and 5G mobile data
Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

News

Tech CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers