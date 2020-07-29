As people these days are staying indoors, they are using more social media or video calling apps to remain connected to friends or colleagues. Some of the apps that users weren’t even using have gained massive engagement score or download percentage. In India, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications and the go-to app for video or voice calling. There are other apps as well like Google Meet or Zoom, which are used for meetings and events. Also Read - WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support in a WhatsApp Web-like implementation

If you are working from home then there is a possibility you used the Zoom video calling app at least once to connect with your colleagues. Zoom simplifies the process of connecting in a big way. All you need is to click on the link and then get connected either via the browser or the app. With free tier, Zoom lets you add up to 100 participants and run a call for as long as 40-minute per group. This includes HD voice and video and screen sharing as well. Zoom does have security issues, but its enterprise options starting at $14.99 per month is more suitable for large organizations.

Virtual background feature

There are reports claiming that Google Meet will soon offer blur background feature to its video calling app. While this is yet to hit Google's app, it is already available on the Zoom app. However, the virtual background feature is only available for iOS users of Zoom. If Google adds this feature for Android users, then it would be a big relief for some as they don't have to take care about messy background.

In the Zoom video calling app, you will witness a few default background options under the “Virtual background” feature. You also get an option to choose your own photo and add that in the background. The Zoom app users can also add blur in the background. For this, you just need to take any photo and blur it using a photo editing app, and you are done.

How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

Step 1: Open the Zoom app, join or host a meeting, and tap “More,” which is located in the bottom right corner.

Step 2: Select Virtual Background and choose any photo you want. Once you choose one of the backgrounds, the Zoom app will automatically change your background screen.