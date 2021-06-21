How to change Battlegrounds Mobile India user ID name: Step-by-step guide

Krafton Inc has started beta testing its Battlegrounds Mobile India game in India. The beta version of the game is providing players with the option to migrate their data from the banned PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The data includes user ID names, which were set in the global version of the game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India sending user data to servers in China: Report

Even though players can migrate their user ID tags, many of them including new players would want to rename their in-game identities to start afresh with Battlegrounds Mobile India. To do that, players can use the rename cards to alter their user ID names. Here we will be taking a look at how you can use the rename cards to alter your Battlegrounds Mobile India user ID names in a few simple steps.

How to change Battlegrounds Mobile India user ID name

Step 1: Open Battlegrounds Mobile India and head into the inventory section of the game.

Step 2: Tap the last icon located on the right edge. The icon will showcase a packaged box.

Step 3: Scroll down and locate the “Rename Card”.

Step 4: After you find the Rename Card, tap on the Use button.

Step 5: A dialogue box, asking you to input a new name will appear. Fill in the user ID you want there.

Step 6: Tap the “OK” button to change your IGN. If the tag belongs to some other user, the game will showcase an error asking you to select a different name.

You can only change your IGN once per day. Krafton is currently providing users with a free name change card. However, if you want to change your IGN more than once, you can purchase Rename Cards from the in-game Shop for 180 UC.