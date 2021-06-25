How to change blood colour in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): In under 1 min

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available in early access to everyone who wants to play the PUBG Mobile replacement in India. Even though the game is a special fork of PUBG Mobile for India, it does have a lot of differences like frequent disclaimers, no blood, green hit points and more. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India map download, matchmaking issue: How to fix

One such major visual cue change is the colour of the blood. Now, on being shot, instead of red blood, players have green blood with infused green leaves. If you are one who does not like this effect, you can change the colour of the blood by following the given steps:

Note: Players can only change the colour of blood to blue, orange and pink. You cannot set the blood colour to Red.

Step 1: Open Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and log in to your account.

Step 2: Now tap on the ‘arrow’ button located on the bottom right corner next to the inventory icon.

Step 3: Tap on the Settings option, which will be located inside of the right sidebar.

Step 4: Open the ‘Graphics’ tab.

Step 5: Scroll to the bottom to find the Colorblind Mode option.

Step 6: The option will be set to Normal, which means that the blood will be green.

Step 7: The Tritanopia Mode will make the colour of the blood orange, the Protanopia Mode will make the blood colour blue, and the Deuteranopia Mode for pink coloured blood.

Also note that along with the blood colour changes, it will also change the colours of some other elements like the danger zone, the circle, wall paints and more.