How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your phone

Virtual assistants such as Google Assistant have made lives of millions of smart device users easy. They enable users to perform thousands of tasks in a hands-free manner thereby increasing the easy of doing everyday things such as controlling a robotic vacuum cleaner or something as mundane as turning off the lights. As far as Google Assistant is concerned, usually we hear Google's artificial intelligence (AI) based smart assistant in a single voice style. But if you are bored of hearing the same voice everyday and you want to give Google Assistant's voice a makeover, here is an easy guide that will help you change Google Assistant's voice on your Android smartphone, iPhone and your smart display.

How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your Android smartphone

Step 1: Activate the Google Assistant on your Android smartphone either by saying 'Hey Google' or by pressing the Google Assistant button on the side of your phone.

Step 2: Now say 'Change your voice.'

Step 3: Tap the Manage Voice Settings button that appears on your smartphone screen.

Step 4: Now, scroll through the voice presets to hear each voice. Tap the one that you want to use and you’re done.

How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your Android smartphone using Google app

Step 1: Open Google app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile icon at the top right corner of the app.

Step 3: Now Tap the Settings button.

Step 4: In the following screen, select Google Assistant.

Step 5: Now tap the Assistant Voice & Sounds option in the All Settings section.

Step 5: Scroll through the voice presets to hear each voice and tap the one that you would like to use.

How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your smart display

Step 1: Open the Google Home app on your Google Assistant powered smart display.

Step 2: At the top right corner of the display, tap your Profile picture.

Step 3: Now tap the Assistant Settings option.

Step 4: Under “All settings” section, tap Assistant Voice option.

Step 5: Scroll through all the available voice and tap to select the voice that you like to use.

How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your Apple iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Open Google Assistant app on your Apple iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: At the top right corner of the app, tap your Profile image.

Step 3: Next, go to the Settings menu.

Step 4: Here, tap the Assistant Voice option.

Step 5: Now scroll through all the available voice and tap to choose the one that you want to use.