comscore How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your phone
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Change Google Assistants Voice On Your Phone
News

How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your phone

How To

Are you bored of hearing Google Assistant's voice. Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you change Google Assistant's voice.

Google Assistant 2

Virtual assistants such as Google Assistant have made lives of millions of smart device users easy. They enable users to perform thousands of tasks in a hands-free manner thereby increasing the easy of doing everyday things such as controlling a robotic vacuum cleaner or something as mundane as turning off the lights. As far as Google Assistant is concerned, usually we hear Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) based smart assistant in a single voice style. But if you are bored of hearing the same voice everyday and you want to give Google Assistant’s voice a makeover, here is an easy guide that will help you change Google Assistant’s voice on your Android smartphone, iPhone and your smart display. Also Read - Infinix Smart 6 HD with MediaTek Helio A22, Android 11 Go Edition launched in India: Check price, specs

How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your Android smartphone

Step 1: Activate the Google Assistant on your Android smartphone either by saying ‘Hey Google’ or by pressing the Google Assistant button on the side of your phone. Also Read - Twitter confirms hackers took advantage of bug that exposed data of 5.4 million users

Step 2: Now say ‘Change your voice.’ Also Read - WhatsApp Group members may soon be able to quietly leave a group chat: Here’s how

Step 3: Tap the Manage Voice Settings button that appears on your smartphone screen.

Step 4: Now, scroll through the voice presets to hear each voice. Tap the one that you want to use and you’re done.

How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your Android smartphone using Google app

Step 1: Open Google app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile icon at the top right corner of the app.

Step 3: Now Tap the Settings button.

Step 4: In the following screen, select Google Assistant.

Step 5: Now tap the Assistant Voice & Sounds option in the All Settings section.

Step 5: Scroll through the voice presets to hear each voice and tap the one that you would like to use.

How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your smart display

Step 1: Open the Google Home app on your Google Assistant powered smart display.

Step 2: At the top right corner of the display, tap your Profile picture.

Step 3: Now tap the Assistant Settings option.

Step 4: Under “All settings” section, tap Assistant Voice option.

Step 5: Scroll through all the available voice and tap to select the voice that you like to use.

How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your Apple iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Open Google Assistant app on your Apple iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: At the top right corner of the app, tap your Profile image.

Step 3: Next, go to the Settings menu.

Step 4: Here, tap the Assistant Voice option.

Step 5: Now scroll through all the available voice and tap to choose the one that you want to use.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 9:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to change Google Assistant s voice on your phone
How To
How to change Google Assistant s voice on your phone
Redmi K50 Extreme Edition appears on Geekbench

Mobiles

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition appears on Geekbench

Elon Musk says yes to Twitter deal, but there is a catch

News

Elon Musk says yes to Twitter deal, but there is a catch

Xiaomi Android smart TVs price down by up to Rs 6,000 in festive sale

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Android smart TVs price down by up to Rs 6,000 in festive sale

Honda CB 300F launched in India at Rs 2.29 lakh: Check details

automobile

Honda CB 300F launched in India at Rs 2.29 lakh: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk says yes to Twitter deal, but there is a catch

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone in India: Check details

Honda CB 300F launched in India at Rs 2.29 lakh: Check details

India to block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000: Report

Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become robotaxis like combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon
Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More

News

Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More
Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

Features

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

Features

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999