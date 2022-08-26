Android operating system offers a wide variety of language support including several Indian languages. However, when you set up your Android smartphone, the language you select at the setup becomes the language of the entire system. This means that if you selected English as the default language while setting up, the same language will reflect on all the apps. But in some cases, you may not want the same language as your system on a particular application. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android update: Here’s when it will get Android 13

Let's say if you want a regional language like Hindi on a specific application and English on other apps and the entire OS, then what? Well, with Android 13, you can even set a specific language to a specific application.

In this article, we will show you how you can change the app language on your Android phone.

How to change app language on Android smartphone

We will be taking Samsung and Pixel smartphones in this article, you can follow similar steps to get it changed on other company phones running on Android 13.

Samsung Smartphones

Step 1: Open Settings on your Samsung smartphone running on Android 13.

Step 2: Scroll down and look for General Management. Tap on it.

Step 3: Now, tap on App Languages.

Step 4: Select the app.

Step 5: Once you choose the app, you can easily change the language.

Pixel Smartphones

Step 1: Scroll down twice from the top of the screen to see the Quick Settings panel.

Step 2: Tap on the Settings icon.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom and click on System.

Step 4: Tap on Languages & input.

Step 5: Tap on App Languages and select the app, followed by your preferred language.

Now, the app that you selected should have your prefered language, while the system stays on a default language.

That’s how easily you can setup language for individual applications on your Android smartphone running on the latest Android 13.