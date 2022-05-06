comscore How to change language on the Amazon app: Step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Change Language In Amazon App Enlish Android Desktop Ios
News

How to change language in Amazon app

How To

Check out the steps to change the language on the Amazon website, and mobile app.

Amazon new logo

(Image: BGR India)

Amazon has a vast consumer base in India spread across different regions, among people who speak different languages. The e-commerce platform allows users to switch the app or website language from English to local Indian languages. In case, you also think that shopping on Amazon will be a lot easier, if it were in your preferred language, here are the steps that you can take to switch the languages now. Also Read - Apple, Google and Microsoft to allow passwordless sign-ins across all devices

How to change the language on the Amazon website

  1. Open the Amazon website on your desktop and log in to your account
  2. Open the Language Settings page or click on the country flag at the top right of the page
  3. Select your preferred language
  4. Once done, hit “Save”

And you are good to go. Notably, once you change the language on the website, it will become the default language for your browsing and shopping experience, given that you have logged in to your own account. Additionally, Amazon will then send all the communications in this preferred language. Also Read - Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

According to Amazon. “If you change the language in the desktop environment this won’t reflect in the mobile/app environment and vice versa.” Also Read - Amazon Summer Sale 2022 to kick off in India on May 4: Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 2 and more announced

How to change the language on Amazon mobile app

1. Open the Amazon app on your mobile phone (Android, iOS).

2. Tap on the three-line menu and then select Settings>Country and Language

3. You can now choose your preferred language.

Do note that in case you don’t see your preferred language, it is because it is not available in your region. You will need to change it to a different region.

If you want to go back to English as your language on the app or switch to a new one, you just need to follow the same steps and select the new language. In addition to English, Amazon supports Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and so on.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 12:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 delayed? Everything we know so far
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 14 delayed? Everything we know so far
How change the language on the Amazon app: A quick guide

How To

How change the language on the Amazon app: A quick guide

Mark Zuckerberg discusses 'collaboration' with Italy PM Draghi

Apps

Mark Zuckerberg discusses 'collaboration' with Italy PM Draghi

How to find your lost Android smartphone

How To

How to find your lost Android smartphone

How to play Fortnite on iOS device for free

How To

How to play Fortnite on iOS device for free

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 delayed? Everything we know so far

Mark Zuckerberg discusses 'collaboration' with Italy PM Draghi

Twitter may let you add videos, pictures in same tweet soon

Twitter starts testing chat threads for Spaces

Apple, Google, and Microsoft to support 'passwordless' sign-ins on all major platforms

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Apple, Google, Microsoft का बड़ा ऐलान, जल्द ला रहे FIDO बेस्ड साइन-इन तकनीक

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G के बहुत सारे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए, मिलेगा 8GB RAM और 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट

पता चल गया Tata Nexon EV के लॉन्ग रेंज वेरिएंट का नाम, टीजर में दिखी पहली झलक

Elon Musk खुद बनेंगे Twitter CEO! पराग अग्रवाल की होगी 'छुट्टी'

WhatsApp में जुड़े Telegram वाले कई फीचर्स, अब भेज सकेंगे 2GB की फाइल

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999