Amazon has a vast consumer base in India spread across different regions, among people who speak different languages. The e-commerce platform allows users to switch the app or website language from English to local Indian languages. In case, you also think that shopping on Amazon will be a lot easier, if it were in your preferred language, here are the steps that you can take to switch the languages now.

How to change the language on the Amazon website

Open the Amazon website on your desktop and log in to your account Open the Language Settings page or click on the country flag at the top right of the page Select your preferred language Once done, hit “Save”

And you are good to go. Notably, once you change the language on the website, it will become the default language for your browsing and shopping experience, given that you have logged in to your own account. Additionally, Amazon will then send all the communications in this preferred language.

According to Amazon. "If you change the language in the desktop environment this won't reflect in the mobile/app environment and vice versa."

How to change the language on Amazon mobile app

1. Open the Amazon app on your mobile phone (Android, iOS).

2. Tap on the three-line menu and then select Settings>Country and Language

3. You can now choose your preferred language.

Do note that in case you don’t see your preferred language, it is because it is not available in your region. You will need to change it to a different region.

If you want to go back to English as your language on the app or switch to a new one, you just need to follow the same steps and select the new language. In addition to English, Amazon supports Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and so on.