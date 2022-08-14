comscore How to change language settings in Facebook, Instagram
How to change language settings in Facebook, Instagram: A step-by-step guide

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you change language settings in Facebook and Instagram apps on Android and iPhone.

Facebook, Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram and Facebook are two of the most widely used social media app on the planet. While most of us access these platforms in English, Meta does give users the option to use them in the language of their choice. So, for instance, you are living in India, you can access and use Facebook in Hindi. So, if you want to change the language that you use in Facebook and Instagram, we have curated an easy guide for you. Also Read - Apple, Meta once planned to build businesses together: Report

How to change language settings in Facebook on Android

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your Android smartphone. Also Read - How to write Instagram name in fancy font 

Step 2: In the top right corner of the Facebook app, tap the menu option. Also Read - Facebook sees massive drop in teen usage in last seven years: Report

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Settings and Privacy option.

Step 4: Now tap the Settings option and then tap the Language and Region option.

Step 5: Tap Language for buttons, titles and other text from Facebook.

Step 6: Select the language you want Facebook to appear in and you are done.

How to change language settings in Facebook on iPhone

Step 1: Open Facebook app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Menu option in the bottom right of the app.

Step 3: Now, scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy option, then tap the Settings option.

Step 4: Next, tap Language and Region option.

Step 5: Tap Language for buttons, titles and other text from Facebook.

Step 6: If you haven’t already set a preferred language for your Facebook app on your iPhone, tap Open Phone Settings and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 7: If you’ve already set a preferred language for your Facebook app on your iPhone, you’ll be taken to your iPhone device settings where you can manage your Facebook app language.

How to change language settings in Instagram on Android

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the profile picture in the bottom right corner of the app to go to your profile.

Step 3: Tap more options in the top right, then tap the Settings option.

Step 4: Now, tap Account option and then tap the Language option.

Step 5: Tap the language you’d like to use and you are done.

How to change language settings in Instagram on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap your profile picture in the bottom right of the app to go to your profile.

Step 3: Now tap more options in the top right corner, then tap Settings option.

Step 4: Next, tap Account option.

Step 5: From here, go the Language option.

Step 6: Tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions.

  • Published Date: August 14, 2022 1:02 PM IST

