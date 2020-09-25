comscore How to change language settings on Facebook or Instagram?
How to change language settings on Facebook or Instagram?

Check out how you can easily change the language settings on popular social media apps like Facebook or Instagram.

  Updated: September 25, 2020 3:09 PM IST
Wondering how one can change the language on popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram. Changing language settings is one of the simplest things and you just need to follow some steps. Before that, let me tell you when you create a Facebook account, it appears in the same language as the one you choose in your device’s language settings. The company says that it even matches dates, time, and numbers to your language region. Also Read - Facebook brings Oculus Quest 2 VR headset with 90Hz refresh rate for $299

You can change your Language and Region settings to see things like buttons, notifications, most text, and tooltips in a different language and format. Facebook offers support for a lot of languages, apart from just English. The other languages are Hindi, Spanish, German, French, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, and more. The social network supports a total of eight Indian languages as well. Also Read - Facebook Messenger launches 'Watch Together' feature: All you need to know

How to change language settings on Facebook?

Step 1: Open Facebook, tap on the three-lined button at the far top-right. Also Read - Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

Step 2: Go to Settings and Privacy.

Step 3: Press language and choose your Facebook language. You don’t need to save as Facebook will automatically reload the page as per your language preference. To change back, you can follow the same steps to check out other options.

How to change language settings on Instagram?

Step 1: Tap Instagram-user-profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

Step 2: Tap in the top right, then tap Instagram-settingsSettings.

Step 3: Tap Account > Language.

Step 4: Choose the language you’d like to use.

The above-mentioned steps are for the mobile version. If you are looking for steps from a computer, then read on. On the computer, you just need to click your profile picture in the top right corner. Then click Instagram-user-profile and Edit Profile. You will find the Language option at the very bottom of the page and then you can select a new language.

  Published Date: September 25, 2020 2:20 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 25, 2020 3:09 PM IST

Best Sellers