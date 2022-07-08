comscore How to change language settings on Instagram
News

How to change language settings on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

How To

If you want to switch to a language that you are more comfortable in, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you change the default language in Instagram.

  Updated: July 8, 2022 5:37 PM IST
Instagram

Image: Pixabay

Instagram is one the most popular photo and video sharing platform in the world. The platform is used by millions of users worldwide from a variety of backgrounds, ethnicities and culture. The app, in a way, acts a common platform for a diverse set of users to communicate with one another and share their likes and dislikes and their interests. While English is the default language that the platform is available in, users can also change the language in the app such that they are able to communicate in the language that they are more comfortable in. Also Read - WhatsApp to increase delete for everyone limit to over two days: Report

The Meta-owned platform, at the moment supports over 90 languages. So, if English is not the language of your choice, and you want to switch to a language that you are more comfortable in, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you change the default language in Instagram: Also Read - WhatsApp says it banned over 19 lakh accounts in India in May 2022

How to change language in Instagram on Android

Step 1 : Open the Instagram app.
Step 2 : Tap on profile picture option at the bottom right corner of the app to go to your profile.
Step 3 : Tap on the three bars at the top right corner of the app and then tap Settings.
Step 4 : Now tap Account option and then tap Language.
Step 5 : Select the language you would like to use. Also Read - How to use Instagram to share posts with other social media channels

How to change language in Instagram on iOS

Step 1 : Open the Instagram app.
Step 2 : Tap on the profile picture in the bottom right corner of the app to go to your profile.
Step 3 : Tap on the three bars at the top right corner of the app and then tap the Settings option.
Step 4 : Now tap the Account option and then tap Language.
Step 5 : Tap Continue and follow the on-screen instruction.

How to change language in Instagram on your PC

Step 1 : Open instagram.com on any web browser.
Step 2: Enter your User ID and password to log in into your account.
Step 3: After signing-in, click the profile picture at the top right corner of the screen.
Step 4: From the list, click Profile option.
Step 5: Now, click the Edit Profile option.
Step 6: At the bottom of the page, click Language option.
Step 7: Select the language you would like to use.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 5:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 8, 2022 5:37 PM IST

